The future of the Sagrada Familia divides Barcelona

On December 8, the lights of the new star positioned on the Tower of Maria, one of the towers of the Sagrada Familia, the imposing basilica of Barcelona begun at the end of the nineteenth century by the architect Antoni Gaudí and not yet completed, were turned on for the first time. . The Sagrada Familia is probably the most recognizable symbol of Barcelona, ​​and the installation of the star has brought the attention of the residents back to a rather divisive theme, which periodically returns to be discussed: namely, whether or not it is right to expand the existing building to complete the project: and if so, how to do it.

The twelve-pointed star that dominates the tower of Mary is made of glass and steel, has a diameter of 7.5 meters and weighs 5.5 tons. It was placed at a height of 127 meters on what is currently the tallest tower built among the 18 foreseen by Gaudí’s original project: in the coming years, however, an even higher tower should be completed, which will exceed 172 meters, will be dedicated to Jesus and will have a huge cross on its top.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the star, we returned to talk not only of the artistic value of the Sagrada Familia, loved by some and criticized by others, but also of the consequences that the expansion of the basilica – planned not only vertically but also horizontally – would have on the life of those who live in Barcelona.

The area on which work began on the construction of the Sagrada Familia in 1882 was surrounded by fields, while now the basilica is located in the heart of the city, in the midst of several highly populated neighborhoods. Over the years, the urban plan of Barcelona had taken into account the needs of a possible expansion of the Sagrada Familia, and in 2019 the municipality had granted building permits to allow the construction to proceed with the aim of completing the basilica by 2026, in centenary of Gaudí’s death.

Now the bulk of the work has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the problem is that according to current projects, several buildings of two adjacent blocks would have to be demolished to allow the work to be completed, which is contested by both the association of residents of the area that from the approximately one thousand families who would be evicted.

At the end of November, the city planning department of the municipality of Barcelona convened the association of residents of the Sagrada Familia area to discuss the expansion of the building, which would involve the construction of a large staircase with a terrace in front of the facade of the Gloria, on the side of carrer de Mallorca. The association, which has been opposed to the project for years, however, complains that the only meeting of the working group with all parties involved – including the residents who would be evicted and the foundation that takes care of the construction and maintenance of the building – took place on March 5, 2020.

“From that moment, silence,” he told al País Joan Itxaso, the president of the association, stressing that it is not known what the municipality will want to do and that in any case there are no forecasts on the timing of the completion of the work.

At the same time, people who would be evicted – and then rearranged into other buildings in the area, bought by the foundation two years ago – have legally contested the permits granted by the municipality in 2019, arguing among other things that the staircase was not part of the of the original plan (all the projects, reworked over time, are based on Gaudí’s studies still available and on the reconstructions and adaptations of those that have been lost).

Salvador Barroso, a spokesman for residents who risk having to leave their homes, told the Catalan newspaper Macaw that the location of the star on the tower of Mary “is a mistake and a horror”, referring by extension to the entire extension project of the basilica. Barroso pointed out that there has been no debate between the foundation that manages the Sagrada Familia, the municipality and all the residents involved.

According to Itxaso, however, the problem of the initiatives designed by the foundation to revive tourism after the coronavirus pandemic also remains, given that before the epidemic the area around the basilica was frequented by about 13.5 million tourists a year. which made the neighboring neighborhoods “unlivable” for residents.

Others, as the Barcelona newspaper notes The Vanguard, criticize the huge cross that in the future should dominate the tower of Jesus, arguing that what should become the new symbol of skyline citizen would particularly clash with the secular values ​​of the city.

The question of the completion of the Sagrada Familia also divides the architects.

Some argue that the work must be stopped, while others believe that it is necessary to complete the work. Among the latter is Vicente Guallart, responsible for the urban transformation of Barcelona between 2011 and 2015, according to which the basilica should be finished following “the best possible project”, which keeps in mind “the general interest of the city”, but always on condition to offer decent conditions to any evicted residents ..

Meanwhile, City Planning Councilor Janet Sanz said representatives from her office will meet with all parties involved by the end of the year to figure out how to proceed. “Hopefully,” he told a Le Monde the lead architect of the project, Jordi Fauli, «next year we should complete one or two towers of the evangelists, and perhaps the tower of Jesus in 2024». Subsequently, among other things, a sacristy, a chapel and part of the facade of the Glory, the main entrance, should be built with an expense that Fauli has quantified between 500 million and one billion euros.