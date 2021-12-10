The future of the spread is at stake in the war for Generali

The battle for the leadership of Generali is not a skirmish between major shareholders. Mediobanca on the one hand, to defend its authority in governing the equilibrium of Italian capitalism; Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio on the other, to expect to count more in a company where they have invested 4 billion. In reality, the stakes are much higher: the autonomy of national savings is at stake, the ability of the Italian system to maintain control of the public debt and therefore that of financial and political stability within the walls of the house. the spread”.

Next Wednesday, 15 December, the CEO of Generali Philippe Donnet – supported by Mediobanca for the renewal at the top – will raise the curtain on the industrial plan to 2024. From what we learn, the manager intends to focus on managed savings. Precisely the point on which Caltagirone and Del Vecchio – who instead ask for the replacement of Donnet – believe that Generali has lost various opportunities for growth in recent years, in tandem with Mediobanca. In 2016, when Unicredit sold the Pioneer group, Generali did not participate and Piazzetta Cuccia was advisor to the French of Amundi, who won the prize (400 billion managed assets). Then there was the opportunity of an offer for Anima (180 billion managed). While more recently it was the turn of Finanza & Futuro, in whose tender Generali did not participate, leaving the tender to Mediobanca. Which, however, lost it to Zurich. In between, there was the episode of Banca Generali, the jewel of the management that the group was close to selling, a year ago, precisely to Mediobanca. Operation halted in the committees by Caltagirone and Romolo Bardin (Del Vecchio’s trusted manager).

Here, the idea shared by the two scroungers – now united in a shareholder agreement that with CRT will reach 18% of Generali – is that the future of a country with over-indebtedness, but with private savings that has no equal in Europe, will also depend on ‘have control over the funds. National savings are invested here, which in turn is used in government bonds. And the only international financial lung on which to build a presidium is Generali, with its 660 billion in invested reserves. Not only that: Trieste is also present in other people’s homes – in France, in Germany – thus occupying a strategic position of reciprocity.

Thus, for the pact members, Donnet cannot be the right manager, too influenced by Mediobanca’s interests in his five years at the top of the Lion. Hence their opposition to the “list of the board of directors”, the system which provides that the candidacy of new directors is proposed by the outgoing ones. Proposal supported instead by Piazzetta Cuccia, to the point of having borrowed approximately 4% of Generali shares only to be able to reach over 17% of the voting rights in the meeting that on April 29 will have to renew the board. While the pactists will present an alternative list.

From here to spring the variables involved will be different, with many moves and counter-moves by the two sides. And with a possible arbitrator, such as Consob, already called into question by Caltagirone, more than a month ago, regarding various profiles on the “board of directors list”. In this regard, the latest move is just yesterday: the resignation from the nomination committee of Clemente Rebecchini, manager of Mediobanca, replaced by Roberto Perotti, independent director appointed to the board of directors from the list of funds (Assogestioni). That thus also enters the “ad hoc” nomination committee, the decisive one for the choice of members and the procedure for arriving at the “list of the board of directors”.

Until recently, this body was composed of the three independent directors Diva Moriani, Alberta Figari and Sabrina Pucci. But now it rises to four, with Perotti in an unprecedented active role: being an expression of funds, typically present not to manage but to monitor, the Bocconian economist moves away from the spirit of Assogestioni. Exposing himself to criticism and controversy that will not fail.