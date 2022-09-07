The future of travel: planning adventures will be easier (and conscious)

Details: The initial questionnaire is what sets it apart from other travel planning services. In a process of about ten minutes, the Origin app requests basic information such as budget, location and duration, but it also explores personal interests such as priorities during the trip and previous experiences favorites for your team of eight experts to design a totally personalized itinerary. Once it is planned, everything can be managed in a single site through the application, before, during and after the trip, from consulting the sanitary requirements to reserving tables in restaurants. The best thing is that the application learns from previous trips to create tailor-made suggestions on later occasions, which makes it one of the best innovations in digital travel planning.

Because it is important: The app reduces the effort of planning a trip for the public more interested in technology. –Scott Bay

PLANETERRA | 🌱 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦

Project: The organization’s new scholarship program, the Global Tourism Community Fund, promotes tourism initiatives local communities to make the future of travel more responsible and egalitarian.

Details: Tourism generates about 8 billion dollars around the world, but local communities hardly benefit from this wealth. Planeterra has spent two decades solving this: the Canadian NGO promotes small, locally owned tourism businesses from around the world through training, logistical support and mentoring.

Planeterra’s new initiative, the Global Tourism Community Fund, is one of the first programs in the industry to award scholarships from among $1,500 and $3,000 specifically for local tourism organizations. Seven have been the businesses awarded during the first round of financing in May, including Lavender Jeep Siem Reap, an adventure clothing store run by women, and an accommodation network in Peru run by indigenous families of the community (ASTURS PERU). “Most of them are small scholarships with a big impact when it comes to ease the economic burden small community businesses,” explains Tricia Skechers, director of partnerships and development for the NGO.

Because it is important: Many local tourism companies find it difficult to get bank loans; this program helps bridge that gap by providing scholarships that help local businesses and communities benefit from tourism. –Stephanie Vermillion

BEYOND GREEN | 📐 🌱

Project: This subsidiary of the parent company Preferred Hotels Group is a global portfolio of hotels, resorts and lodges at the forefront of sustainability.

Details: If a Relais & Châteaux hotel is measured by the quality of its spa and the prestige of its restaurants michelin star, a property Beyond Green is judged by its objectives carbon dioxide emissions, their labor practices and their use of local raw materials. “Going forward, the hotels that succeed will be those that actively invite guests to be part of something already feel the impact who is having their stay,” says Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels Group. Today, the collection comprises 26 properties worldwide –such as The Brando, in French Polynesia, which co-sponsored the island’s Blue Climate Summit, and Bermejo Park Ranch, in New Mexico, that has restored more than 200,000 hectares of natural habitat and provides guests with guided conservation tours.