The future of wine between Bitcoin and NFT

The future of the wine is in the sign of Bitcoin And NFT. Merit ofItalian Wine Crypto Bank (Iwcb), the first Italian wine bank built on blockchain, the large, shared and immutable accounting ledger that keeps track of virtual transactions. The credit institution with an Italian heart but based in Dubai and Hong Kong launched theIwb, the virtual currency for the purchase of bottles.

For the first time in the world, the owners of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the main ones cryptocurrencies have the possibility to use them to buy the wines of Italian Wine Crypto Bank via the exchange platform Latoken. It is up to the buyers to decide whether to enjoy the wine immediately or whether to choose to keep the bottles, appropriately customized, in the bank’s warehouse in Belgium as a form of investment. In the latter case, the value of the wine not only increases month after month but customers also get exclusive bonuses based on the trend of cryptocurrency used.

Purchases are assigned NFT (cryptographic tokens, in practice virtual tokens) that represent a real deed of ownership of the high resolution images of the personalized bottle. The benefits are twofold collectors, investors And wine lovers: on the one hand they become owners of one special bottle numbered and signed by the oenologist or the owner, coming directly from the wineries participating in the project. On the other hand, the reproduction of the signed label is instead preserved in a single copy in the blockchain of the bank. In this way you can sell the bottle to make a profit and on the other hand you also have the artistic uniqueness of the token. In practice, the value of that wine remains practically unchanged even once the content has been consumed as it can be collected original bottle, albeit empty, with the signed label and there is also the unique digital label that can be resold on the market NFT.

For the producer joining the project IWCB the advantage is that it immediately receives a third of the market value of the wine and another third to the sale while if after two years the wine is not sold it becomes the property of the credit institution itself. “The Italian Wine Crypto Bank is a winning way to propose the fine wines of our partner wineries to the new market of crypto users, which are now over 221 million worldwide, and which could double in the coming months. It is a curious audience and often with a strong purchasing power“, has explained Rosario Scarpato, founder and director of Iwcb on the occasion of the last BTO Be Travel Online in Florence.

Among the partner wineries that have joined the project we find Allegrini, Arnaldo Caprai, Banfi, Barone Ricasoli, Castello Di Querceto, Fattoria La Magia, Fontanafredda, Marchesi Mazzei, Planeta, Podere Il Carnasciale, Poggio al Tesoro, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta di Capezzana, Tua Rita, Franchetti wines Tenuta di Trinoro, San Filippo and Tenuta Setteponti.