The future that we will be. White Mill of Babylon Theaters

On Mulino Bianco of Babylon Theaters. A look at the poetics of the company.



More than in many other geographies, the Italian theatrical research of the last thirty years has given rise to artistic nuclei born of the emergency, complex and multiform genies, forges of often radical languages ​​to the point of founding real “strands” – let’s think about certain visual theater, narrative theater, integrated or participatory social theater, happy hybridizations between dance and performance art.

Some of these artists have put their grammar to the test of time, facing the changing times, the aporias of the production and distribution system, the hypertrophic mediation of languages ​​with their own actions. The result has often been that of the gradual mutation and tempering of certain very marked colors, in search of a negotiation with the spectators or with the dynamics and prospects of reception.

Gathering different personalities (how can we forget the contribution of Ilaria Dalle Donne, body-voice who died prematurely only a few months ago?), Among the groups that fought against homologation and in favor of the purity of radicalism, albeit in a difficult scenario, c ‘is undoubtedly Babylon Theaters. Since their Made in Italy, which in 2007 won the Scenario Award and the following year the Ubu Award by throwing Enrico Castellani, Valeria Raimondi And Luca Scotton on stages throughout the country, their rock, pop and especially punk theater has absorbed the themes of the present, tackled multiple themes and suggestions, taken the stylistic features of the “pièce bien faite”To spit in the spectators’ faces a« tangle of words »in the form – defined right away, with acuity, by Graziano Graziani – of the invective.

To the pillory every psychologism, away from every literary sophistication other from the naked poetry brought back to the roughness of the voice that shouts it out loud; the recitation is defenseless prey of a bloody stripping, which yields the scepter of communication to the rhythm of the text: screamed and scanned with wide open mouths, uttered from consonant to vowel, the words torment us; their time is the time of mnemonic registration and consequent cognitive understanding, their register that of a bark, their violence that of slapping and torture. To hell with every sugary visual tinsel: in the nakedness of a gutted stage, every object or cone of light, every scenographic support, every material sign is directly functional and put there for use and consumption of the narration itself and of ours, necessary for them, taken of conscience.

The technology used goes from chipped hammer to LCD screen, up to Still life – a show that takes place entirely on a WhatsApp group – depending on the semantic and semiotic potential that arises when needed, an armor of meaning at the service of bodies, of course, but above all of the syntax of the discourse by which those bodies become mere and distorted sounding board.

And so we spectators are witnesses, in the juridical sense of the term: we find ourselves involved as arbitrators of a process of denunciation and as guarantors of its intolerability; Babilonia Teatri makes us feel not only involved, but accomplices, robbing us of the ease of simply observing.

That’s what happened to the Herberia Theater from Rubiera, we witnessed the last effort, Mulinobianco – back to the green future, in some ways a necessary piece of work already underway that brought the younger generations closer together (Pinocchio, Lolita, Say do kissing testament letter) for others it is a compendium of a reasoning on the distribution of responsibilities: «Our big brain is not only a source of great things but also a source of great problems?», asks the text. Because the work of Babilonia Teatri has this dilemma at its center: once the wound has been identified – sometimes already in the course of gangrene – it becomes urgent to gather an assembly of thinking beings to discuss the concurrence of guilt. In Lolita, the little girl Olga Bercini was left alone, guarded by the presence of the two founders; in The End the mythology of Christ also appeared in the features of the first-born infant of the Enrico-Valeria couple, who was returning to Jesus, running in circles to establish a labyrinth cyclicality. In Mulino Bianco both children, Hector And Orlando Castellani, dominate the scene, assisted by their father and Luca Scotton as stage technicians and stage set-ups, which changes as the imaginary of children changes.

The theme is precisely that of responsibility, that of the raped planet, of environmental awareness, of climate justice; here we talk about how much water is needed to produce a steak (“How many of the aforementioned steaks can I eat per minute so as not to feel like an enemy of the earth? / How many populations have been evicted from their lands to meet the needs of cashews of those who have decided not to to eat more of the aforementioned steaks? “), of how much labor force makes a vegetable field fertile, of what blood flow allows the yoke of a tights; here a future is foreseen in which Nature has regained its spaces, transforming parking lots and fast-food outlets into expanses of greenery for the delight of the fauna, but also for the nostalgia that one feels towards a low-cost hamburger or a supermarket with offers always more competitive.

The initial resistance personally felt to granting the minors the space for communication from the stage melts into the evidence of the ancestral descent, and not only. The scene is inhabited by the “gens Babiloniae”- of this the bodies bear the anatomical signs of the artist parents – but above all the basic language does not change, and here lies the checkmate. The labored breathing sends the voice to the maximum of semantic power, the immature bodies host the itch of being on stage beyond any discipline. The lemma of Babylon pays the meaning to itself, preserving the invective form reproduced here in messages on the screen on a gigantic tablet, which children can use in the event of a memory lapse, but above all which the spectator can cling to to keep track of the cruel journey into one’s conscience as a contemporary human, en route to Chthulucene by Donna Haraway, in which we will be indebted to our own mutual relationship and our own necessity of existence.

The text, once again, so biting and severe, so bitter in provoking sincere and yet disturbing fits of laughter, is the great strength of that extraordinary imaginary laboratory that is Babilonia Teatri; this, together with the savage grace with which the scene is built, by accumulation and subtraction, in front of the very eyes of the spectators.

In front of the garrison of lights aimed at the public and music ranging from Frank Zappa to Vinicio Capossela up to Who turned out the sun by Adriano Celentano, who closes the mission, the face of the eldest son rattles off the first text while an App ages his face in real time: “I am a child / I am not a force of nature / when I dream I become one

I become huge, gigantic / a man who is all men / I become a force of nature / I look over my shoulder and see many little men ».

It tells of the sacrifice of an entire aquarium of dead fish because they were deprived of the algae that drew their green space (I carried out a methodical and complete deforestation of the aquarium / the teacher said that without mr green there is no life “, gigantic bricks Lego lend themselves to the construction of an expanse of cemetery crosses, to be demolished with shining electric cars. Genesis (“Dust you are and dust you will return / you will return to the earth because you were taken from it”), a vacuum-sealed apple of sin falls from the ceiling, which they both bite into (“An expanse as far as the eye can see of apple trees reproduced in series in what relationship is he with adam and eve? “), and first-day-school backpacks full of plastic flowers to plant, throwing them, on the wood of the stage, up to the alienating vision of a cow in a star-and- stripes, at the same time totem of consumerism and protection of innocence.

“You have just arrived, let’s say you are a child / you start walking around, you look around and find a hammer / without even knowing what you are doing you start breaking everything / in a short time you destroy what had lasted for billions of years / then at some point you get hurt / you are alone / you don’t know what to do “.

Speaking with Castellani and Raimondi, on the sidelines of the show, we agree that a warning on the care of the Blue Planet that hosts us all could not be launched except by children. While, when the audience is cleared, the latter unwrap a well-deserved gift (a Harry Potter Hogwarts to be built), let’s talk about how language can and should be passed from generation to generation. And, I think, this could be the legacy left to the world: the ability to play, in the ease of indoor clothing made of bare knickers and torsos, with the sharpest quills of pain that today’s society points against.

To continue to have, all and all, a horrible conscience of what we are, divided between the ambitions of being unique and the bleak abyss of recognizing ourselves so similar to each other, in the destruction of the world we had rented.

Sergio Lo Gatto

Herberia Theater, Rubiera, December 2021

MULINOBIANCO – BACK TO THE GREEN FUTURE

from Enrico Castellani and Valeria Raimondi

with Ettore Castellani and Orlando Castellani

and with Valeria Raimondi, Enrico Castellani, Luca Scotton

lights and audio, stage manager Luca Scotton,

Vfx video Francesco Speri

production Babylon Theaters and the Hospitable Court

co-production Operaestate Festival Veneto

in collaboration with Dialogues – Performing Arts Residences at Villa Manin 2021

