The Fvg Region is looking for Ukrainian interpreters

The Fvg Region, in order to better cope with the arrival of many people fleeing Ukraine, needs people and associations who know communicate in Russian or Ukrainian to offer linguistic support to deal with the arrival of refugees in our territory. The request for mediators is urgent: the regional administration is therefore looking for interpreters who can give their availability in translation activities.

“Notice – explains the commissioner Pierpaolo Roberti – both individuals who know the language of origin of the refugees with a sufficient knowledge of the Italian language and associations capable of ensure availability of people with the same characteristics required for single people, of intercultural mediators or interpreters “. In this sense, the commissioner states that “At the moment we have not had a large number of requests, also due to the fact that we have never had this type of phenomena. Furthermore, we do not know the extent of the flow that will come, how many people will stop but in view of the possibility we have published the notice“.

How to do

To give one’s availability it is necessary complete the form available on the home page of the institutional site of the Fvg Region and which can be found at the following link: https://www.regione.fvg.it/rafvg/cms/RAFVG/cultura-sport/immigrazione/FOGLIA6/. Further information is available by contacting the following telephone numbers: 0432/555908 – 0432/555560 from Monday to Friday from 9 to 12.