The G-20 against Bitcoin: for the organization, cryptocurrencies could endanger the global financial system

The G20 warned of the speed at which the cryptoactive markets are growing while noting that “they could reach a point where they represent a threat to global financial stability” REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Cryptocurrencies have recently become a topic that everyone talks about. Meanwhile, the capitalization of these assets is growing to such an extent that it has already set off alarm bells in the G20 Financial Stability Council. It happens that the global value of cryptocurrencies tripled in 2021 and already reaches 2.6 trillion dollars according to a report published by the Financial Stability Board.

According to a post by Business Insiderthis international organization, which includes all the large economies of the G20, warned of the speed at which the cryptoactive markets are growing while noting that “they could reach a point where they represent a threat to global financial stability.”

The dangers –according to the report- are 3: the scale at which they are reaching full speed and their interconnection with the traditional financial system, the lack of regulation and the weaknesses of the crypto system itself.

“At the moment, crypto assets represent only a small portion of the assets in the global financial system, and direct connections between cryptocurrencies and major financial markets and institutions are limited,” he noted.

In that sense, he indicated that the problem is that these connections do not stop growing. “If the current trajectory of growth in scale and interconnectedness of crypto assets with these institutions were to continue, this could have implications for global financial stability.”, warned the Financial Council.

The second risk has to do with the lack of regulation. “Some of these platforms operate outside the regulatory perimeter of a jurisdiction or do not comply with applicable laws and regulations. This presents the potential for concentration of risks and underlines the lack of transparency in their activities”, he detailed in a report.

The dangers -according to the G20 report- are 3: the scale to which they are reaching full speed and their interconnection with the traditional financial system, the lack of regulation and the weaknesses of the crypto system itself.

Likewise, the Financial Stability Council warned that legal loopholes make it difficult to assess the full scope of the use of crypto assets in the financial system. “That would mean that we could only be seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of capitalization, which poses a danger to the surveillance of financial stability.”, he analyzed.

Lastly, there are the structural weaknesses of cryptocurrencies themselves, which can lead to “liquidity mismatches, credit and operational risks that make stablecoins susceptible to sudden and disruptive runs on their reserves, with the potential to spill over into asset markets.” short-term financing; the increased use of leverage in investment strategies; concentration risk of trading platforms; and the opacity and lack of regulatory control of the sector”.

In this context, it should be remembered that the investment bank JP Morgan drew a black picture for the evolution of the prices of virtual currencies and considered “it is likely that cryptocurrencies will collapse even more as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates” .

For an expert from the North American entity, it is likely that cryptocurrencies will collapse even more as the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates, as planned for this 2022, and put an end to an era of speculation ” crazy” in financial markets, including an exponential jump in “crypto” valuations.

“At some point I expect to see massive losses in crypto, because there is nothing there“, said to Insider David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Cryptocurrencies have already fallen sharply, with Bitcoin dipping from a high of over $68,000 in November to around $44,000 on Wednesday. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has plummeted from over $3 trillion in November to under $2 trillion today.

