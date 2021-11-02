The G20 in love with Roman food Memories of dinners and escapes a due- Corriere.it

For the G7, G8 and above all the G20, a bit like in the great novels that have brightened our existence. Do you want to put a Red and Black for example, in which we know nothing about what we eat and drink first in Madame de Renal’s house in Franche-Comté?

And then in the Parisian palace of the Marquis de la Mole father of the terrible Matilde, with the start of the Buddenbrooks and the wonderful dinner in the house of Lübeck, the white and red wines, the Meissen pottery, the soup, the fish, the enormous smoked and boiled brick-colored ham, accompanied by the brown shallot sauce, finished with a special pudding composed of raspberry and cream macaroons, served in two beautiful crystal bowls? Or, with the twenty pages of the Recherche dedicated to cold beef with carrot sauce, when Marcel’s dad and mom decide to invite the icy and powerful Norpois ambassador? For the G20 the same thing: you want to put a G20 overlooking the ocean or the mists of the North Sea with the joy of the palate satisfied by herring or sushi, compared to a G20 that takes place in Rome, that is in the capital of the country where you eat the best in the world there is a cook, at the Quirinale, who at the official banquet prepares you with pumpkin risotto, Mediterranean sea bass fillets, vegetables from the Castelporziano garden and as a dessert a delicate steamed mandarin cream, together with good and simple wines that Mattarella does not want to exceed ten euros – a sign of sobriety in homage to the famous half apple of Einaudi, so much for us the good wine all?

And you want to put Rome, really Rome, if they give you a free evening and have they suggested some good addresses, like John Kerry, who together with his staff usually sit at Nino’s tables in via Borgognona, the Tuscan restaurant where you eat beans and Chianine and in the end give you a superb castagnaccio? And what about Macron and his wife Brigitte, also on the strasicuro, in the winter garden of Otello alla Concordia, with an appetizer of fried vegetables, a tomato and basil pasta and a cacio e pepe and two robust glasses of Barolo? Or Brigitte Macron with Jill Biden to take a tea, sole insoles, at the Marquis in via di Ripetta? Or maybe we want to talk about the Brazilian president Bolsonaro who, in a green sweatshirt, bit into a mozzarella and a pizza with mortadella in one of the most sophisticated delicatessens for gluttons in Piazza del Pantheon?

Finally, how can you not comment on the couple who beat everyone, namely Boris Johnson and Mrs. Carrie who even sat down at Giulio Pass me the oil, a little place near Piazza Navona and they ate coratella and pajata? L should also be considered the possible prequel (with the minister colleague or friend) to 10 Downing st .: Boris, if you are in Rome, have a dinner at Giuio Passami olio, believe me…. In fact, Boris believed it. Because the British like to come and eat in Italy and they know many things about the premises: like Queen Elizabeth, who until recently, every week had the famous “millefeuille” from the Cavalletti pastry shop near Piazza Verbano come to Buckingham Palace. After all, we could see that they were all well-fed and happy in the brilliant, and also moving, group photograph together with the doctors and health workers who saved us from Covid with their self-denial.