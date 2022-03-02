The G7 debates new sanctions against Russia, whose economy is already suffering ″massive shock″ | NEWS | D.W.

The finance ministers of the G7 countries addressed this Tuesday (03.01.2022) in a virtual meeting new sanctions against Russia, which is already under a series of measures that have a “massive impact” on its economy, the German minister reported. Christian Lindner. “We have exchanged suggestions on further steps that can be taken,” said Lindner, who served as the group’s rotating chair during the meeting. Decisions will take place “in the next few days” and the goal is “to isolate Russia politically, economically and financially,” he said.

“The mere announcement of the sanctions, especially those affecting the Central Bank and Russian banks, is already having an effect,” Lindner added. “The ruble is plummeting, Vladimir Putin’s war budget is taking heavy hits. We are making the sanctions have maximum impact on Russia and minimum impact on us,” she added.

The G7 groups the seven most industrialized countries in the world. Until the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia participated in the meetings of the group (G8, at that time). Asked if Lindner had contemplated excluding Russia from the G20 group, he said that, although they had been focused on issues related to the G7, “it is difficult to imagine that at this time representatives of democratic states sit side by side with representatives of the Russian aggressor. in certain organizations.

“The goal is to isolate Russia financially and also in international organizations,” he said. On this occasion, the Ukrainian Sergei Mashenko participated in the meeting as a guest to discuss technical aspects to ensure that aid can continue to reach Ukraine. “We have been impressed by the courage and integrity in the current situation. We, from our comfort zone, have expressed our solidarity knowing that in your country people are fighting and dying for our common values,” he said.

