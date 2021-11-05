The gaffe of Augusta Montaruli of FdI on non-Italian Bud Spencer

Cinematic figures in the clash between Giorgetti and Salvini. The FdI deputy tries to defend her leader but slips into the culture of the big screen

Gaffe live on Rai 1 at “Today is another day” for the deputy of the Brothers of Italy Augusta Montaruli. Try to defend its leader Giorgia Meloni but the big break is around the corner.

The deputy Augusta Montaruli (FDI) excludes that Giorgia Meloni could be similar to Meryl Streep or Bud Spencer (read Giorgetti’s statements). Because they are not Italian. Bud Spencer was obviously Italian. #TodayAndAnotherDay pic.twitter.com/GsC6mUZnBB – Ivan Buratti (@ivanburatti) November 3, 2021

The theme is the clash between the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini. “Giorgetti says that Salvini has to decide whether to be more Meryl Streep or more Bud Bud Spencer I don’t know Giorgia Meloni what role she reserves”, asks the presenter. The deputy laughs, convinced, and says: “we are Italians therefore neither one nor the other”. The response of the deputy of Italia Viva, Gennaro Migliore, is ready, “but Bud Spencer was Italian”. “Yes, of course, but in any case we do not lend ourselves to these television figures”, Montaruli cuts short, blushing from the blunder.

“Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. And I don’t know what he decided ”. This is Giorgetti’s statement urging the leader of the Northern League to take a clearer position in Europe. And the reference is precisely to Salvini’s fluctuating positions and his now poor credibility, which alternates between pro-European turns but alliances with Le Pen and Alternative für Deutschland. And again, says the Draghi government, standard-bearer of the green pass, but welcomes in Pistoia the president of Brazil, no vax denier and much more, Jair Bolsonaro.