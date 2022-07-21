the gal gadot story

The Israeli Gal Gadot is known for her work in the films “Fast and Furious”, “Red Alert” and “Wonder Woman”, but behind her acting life there is an unusual story that gives people something to talk about.

Action movies have always been associated with male figures who became Hollywood stars for these roles. From Chuck Norris, through Arnold Schwarzenegger and Silvester Stallone, to Jason Statham. In that sense, one of the women who set a new course is, without a doubt, Gal. With “Wonder Woman” she knew how to cross a door to settle definitively in the cinema.

Gadot was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. As she once told her, her parents were just children when they managed to escape from one of the greatest atrocities in history. Destiny wanted that later Irit Weiss and Michael Gadot got together as teenagers so that Gal and her sister Dana were born as a result of that love, describes the Infobae news portal.

Her 1.78 meters height helped her to be a great basketball player from a very young age, but especially for her to take her first steps in the world of modeling. Of course, supported by her mother. As the economy was tight at home, she just finished school, Gal she worked as a babysitter and then she was a cashier at a fast food place. However, in 2004, at just 18 years old, she won Miss Israel and that opened a place for her to represent the country in Miss Universe.

In that contest, he did not end up obtaining an important place, although he would do it from the work point of view. There she was seen by various brands who were interested in her. Gadot became the visible face of fashion firms such as Gucci, but also of technology, as in the case of Huawei.

In his greatest splendor, triumphing in Milan and Paris, capitals of fashion, Gadot received a call: he was 20 years old when they told him that he had to return to Israel to do his military service. He fulfilled the duty by enlisting immediately, not caring at all about putting his artistic career on hold. “There are two years in which you have to give something for your country. It’s not about you, it’s about learning discipline and respect, ”he said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Clearly everything that the actress was learning professionally was helpful for the roles she played in the saga “Fast and Furious”, “Red Alert” and “Relentless Mind”. In them you can see her training, developing movements in the action scenes that are quite credible.

As for his private life, in 2008 he became a couple with Yaron Varsarno, a Dutch businessman he met on a spiritual retreat. They got married and have three daughters: Alma, 9 years old; Maya, 4 years old, and Daniella, who recently turned one.