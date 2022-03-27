the gala that chooses the figures of esports and the video game industry

Electronic sports (esports) in Latin America will have an exclusive award. The so-called Crack Awards promise distinguish the referents of video games across 24 categories and which will have as its main stage the Art Factory.

The award ceremony will be held, in its first edition, in Argentina, and will have the support of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, who will facilitate the assembly within an emblematic venue related to art.

The event will be broadcast through various channels. The preview will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Twitch platform and will be hosted by streamers Momo and C0ker.

An hour later the official live broadcast will begin from all TNT Sports channels: Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and the TV air channel. You can even follow minute by minute from channel 601 of Flow Gaming.

The Crack Awards, have in this first edition with 24 categories of nominees to the highlights of the Esports industry, where the best of the year will be recognized including Esports Organizations, competitive squads, players, camera talent, and productions.

In addition, seven special statuettes will be awarded, chosen by the organizing committee, among which Crack of the Year, Revelation of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award stand out.

The award will be possible thanks to the participation of the specialized jury, made up of 48 relevant personalities of the industry, including owners and CEOs of esports organizations from all over the region, specialized journalists, heads of leading video game producers and publishers in Latin America.

Clarion was part of the jury and was one of those responsible for pre-selecting 6 nominees from each category within 12 suggested by the organization with the possibility of adding one additional option, and after issuing the final vote to determine the winners in each one of them.

While the vote count was carried out by the international consultancy Price Waterhouse Coopers thus guaranteeing transparency in the selection process of the winners.

All Cracks Award Nominees:

Analyst of the Year: Alejandro Serrano (Baula), Andrés Jamit (Profe Andresx), Camila Hernández (Boax), Carlos Arestegui (Blue), Lautaro Massara (RKT) and Noelia Forte (Kronopia).



Globant Emerald, the last champion of the Master Flow League.

Broadcast of the Year: FiReLEAGUE 2021 Grand Final (FiReSPORTS), FNCS 2021 (LocalStrike), Master Flow League (LVP – Mediapro), Pro League (Gaming Season), LLA (Riot Games), Valorant Challengers Playoff and Latam (GG Tech).

caster of the year: Bastián Guzmán (Elmo), Camila Benavides (Chunilda), Federico González (Efe), Ian Flaker (Nosfeh), Ignacio Martín Santamarina (Nachittus) and Kevin Hernandez (Kevho)



Isurus Gaming. The Argentine team is part of the “Squad Esport of the Year” category.

CM Esports of the Year: Agostina Del Sordo (Goshi), Axel Arias (Axel), Matías Gómez (Didanet), Santiago Luján (Candy), Simón Fernández (Saimon), Tomás Russo (Tom Russo).

Coach of the Year: Joaquin Cuevas (Lokomotion), Markus Leuemberger (Ukkyr), Rafael Fernandes (Zakk), Roberto Coello (Snok), Rodrigo Dalmagro (Onur) and Santino Ombrella.

Esport Squad of the Year: 9z Team (CS:GO), Ebro (Wild Rift), Globant Emerald (League of Legends), INFINITY Esports (League of Legends), Isurus (CS:GO), KRÜ Esports (Valorant)



Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile video games worldwide.

Sports of the Year: CS:GO (Valve), FIFA 21 (EA Sports), Free Fire (Garena), League of Legends (Riot Games), Valorant (Riot Games), and Wild Rift (Riot Games).

Photo of the Year: Embrace KRÜ and Australs (Ingrid Muhlenbrock), INFINITY Celebration (Ingrid Muhlenbrock), KRÜ Celebration (Valorant Championship), INFINITY Lifts the Cup (Ingrid Muhlenbrock) -KRÜ in AGS (Argentina Game Show) and Tears in Mexico (Eric Ananmalay).



The Argentine Santino Rigal (Try) was the figure of 9z in the last Blast Premier Spring Showdown 2021. Today he represents 00 Nation from Brazil.

CS:GO player: Bruno Lima (BIT), Franco García (Dgt), Maximiliano González (Max), Nicolás Mariano Davila (Noktse), Santino Rigal (Try) and Rafael Costa (saffee).

Console Player: Agustín Wilkins (W1lkings), Emanuel Ortigosa (Chocolate), Matías Bonanno, Nicolás Villalba (Nicolas99fc), Ricardo Roman Ithier (MonoPR) and Yago Fawaz (KRÜ Yago).



Yago Fawaz, a FIFA player from KRÜ Esports, also represents the Argentine National Team of the video game. Photo: REUTERS/Tom.

fortnite player: Bryan Eric Carvalho Nunes (KingBR), Gabriel Marques (Master), Lucas Gramuglia (rustyk), Santigo Gambini (santidead), Thales Henrique (Flea) and Thiago Lapp (K1NG).

League of Legends player: Brandon Joel Villegas (Josedeodo), Cristian Quispe (Cody), Gabriel Aparicio (Ackerman), Lorenzo Tévez (CEO), Mateo Aroztegui (Buggax) and Matias Musso (Whitelotus).



Thiago “King” Lapp, the boy who won almost a million dollars playing Fortnite, is one of the nominees for the Cracks awards. Instagram photo @thiagolapp

rainbow six player: Christopher Espinoza (SkMzy), Denis Ursini (DeniKe), Federico Miller (Pechito), Josias Altamirano (Soco), Mariano Sanchez (Yekko) and Valentino Jaime (VJ).

mobile player: Cristóbal Mendoza (Hache), José Pacheco (Potro), Misael Rubio (Milovan), Nahuel Venialgo (Tizk), William Moura (Will) and Yago Vinicius (Yago).

Valorant Player: Angelo Mori (Keznit) Joaquin Ignacio Espinoza Soto (Delz1k), Juan Pablo Lopez Miranda (Nagzet), Nicolas Ferrari (Klaus), Paula Naguil (Bstrd) and Roberto Francisco Rivas Bugueño (Mazino).



The Argentine Matías “Whitelotus” Musso was one of the top Infinity Esports references in the 2021 season.

League of the Year: CBCS (LNK – Gamers Club), FiReLEAGUE (FiReSPORTS), La Liga Pro (Game Season), Master League / Honor League (LVP – Mediapro), LLA (Riot Games), VCT LAS/LAN (GG Tech).

Specialized Medium: Esports Code, CulturaGeek, Globo Esports, InfoCSARG, Latin Power, TyC Sports E.



Walter Costabel, founder of Argentina Game Show and maximum referent of Local Strike.

Comprehensive Organization of the Year: FiReSPORTS, GamersClub, GGTech, Mediapro, LocalStrike and Game Season.

Esports Organization of the Year: 9z team, Furious, INFINITY Esports, Isurus, KRÜ Esports and Rainbow7.

Esports Organization Owner: Facundo Calabró (Kala), Fernando Diez (Fer), Gerardo González (Jerry), Gonzalo García (Gonzo), Paul Venegas (Monrrow) and Sergio Agüero (Kun).



Sergio Agüero launched the KRÜ Esports team in 2020. (Photo: KRÜ Press)

Specialized Journalist: Lau Agnolin (Only Games LATAM), Alan Cruz (Latin Power), Kevo Esports, Lucas Benaim, Mariano Viegas (TyC Sports E) and Roque Marques (Globo Esports)

Audiovisual Production of the Year: Now or Never (Game Season), Championistas (KRÜ Esports), El Club de la Levianeta (Leviatán), We meet again (Argentina Game Show), Origen (Isurus) and Sueño Violeta (9z Team).



The French Ubisoft, one of the publishers chosen by the Cracks juries. (Photo: AFP)

publisher: EA Sports, Epic Games, Garena, Riot Games, Ubisoft and Valve.

Brand Manager: Agustin Vazquez (Aorus), Emanuel Nieto (Flow Gaming), Guillermo Amador (HyperX), Juan Sturla (AMD), Lucas Landa (Logitech) and Vanesa Docampo (Trust Gaming).