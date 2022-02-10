The Galaxy Note is back. It is now called Galaxy S22 Ultra

It could be said that the Galaxy Note is back, and this time it has all the power of the S22 series inside, but it would also not be wrong to say that there is a new Galaxy S22 Ultra and it has the stylus of the late Galaxy Note inside. .

It is important to premise this, because many may think that, due to the pen, this S22 Ultra may not be the right phone for them. The pen, in this case, must be seen simply as an accessory for what it still remains the most powerful phone ever made by Samsung.

Historically, the Note series has always come down to some compromise, especially on the camera side: S22 Ultra offers photos and videos much more than what S22 and S22 + offer, zero sacrifices.

However, the S22 Ultra seems to belong to another family: different body, different camera block design and a different screen too, 6.8 ”with curved edges and not flat as on the other models and QHD + resolution.

The main novelty is the return of the integrated stylus, which is not the same stylus given in previous years: thanks to the screen refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz and the new controller latency is reduced by 70%, and according to Samsung the feeling is just that of a pen that writes instantly without any delay on the stroke.

The frame is made of metal, with a slightly different grip from that of the S22 and S22 +: the grip is softer, but the bulk and weight of 229 grams are felt. The feeling is, however, that of having a smartphone built with materials of the highest quality in your hands.

On the back, Samsung found a more elegant and lighter solution than the one it found with the S21 Ultra, where the camera lock was a little too intrusive. The chambers are now integrated directly into the Gorilla Glass Victus shell, with the individual lenses emerging from the shell. For the lenses, Samsung has used a new low-refraction material which, according to the company, ensures the reduced presence of flare when taking photos and videos at night with high light output point light sources.

Moving on to sensors, the S22 Ultra is different from the S22: functions such as the new portrait mode and autoframing remain, but some cameras used change.

If the super wide remains the same 12 megapixel F2.2 as the S22 and the same goes for the 3x 10 megapixel F2.4 tele, on S22 Ultra are added a super telephoto periscope 10x optical F4.9 and a new 108 megapixel main camera.

We are talking about the ISOCELL HM3, 1 / 1.33 ”diagonal with 0.8 micrometer pixels that can become 2.4 micrometers if grouped in a 3×3 configuration. Among the novelties of the sensor we also find 12-bit shooting, which using the Expert RAW app to be downloaded from the Samsung Store allows you to save 16-bit RAW wide color files; the same app facilitates the development of raw photos directly on the smartphone using the stylus for better retouching.

The processor is the same Exynos 2200 of the other models, while the battery is from 5000 mAh with recharge at 45 watts; charger, also for the Ultra, not included.

Equipped with wireless charging, even reverse, IP68 protection and Android 12 Galaxy S22 Ultra as a function is not very different from S22 +: it offers only something more on the photo / video side, it can count on the stylus and it is still Wi-fi 6e.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for sale from today in four colors, Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy. The configurations for the Italian market are as follows: 12GB + 128GB for a recommended price of € 1,279, 12GB + 256GB for € 1,379, 16GB + 512GB for € 1,489 and exclusively on samsung.com also 16GB + 1TB at a recommended price of € 1,689.

Users who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra between February 9 and March 10 will be able to receive the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones for free, after registering the device on the Samsung Members platform. By purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by 10 March it is possible to have a super evaluation of your used smartphone.