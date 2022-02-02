The Galaxy S22 have no more secrets: advertising material stolen from Samsung Italy

New images and technical specifications of the new ones have been leaked Galaxy S22. The material, which would later be removed, was shared by Evan Blass, one of the best known informants. Among the most interesting information, certainly the confirmation that the devices sold in Europe will integrate the processor Exynos 2200. As for the rest of the specs, all the rumors have been confirmed, starting with the S22, which will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Three cameras: the main 50MP (F 1.8), the ultra-angular 12MP (F 2.2) and the 10MP telephoto lens (F 2.4). 10 MP front camera (F 2.2).

Followed by the S22 +, with the its 6.6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Another difference compared to the “base” model will be the 45 Watt fast charge.

To conclude it all, the top of the range, or the S22 Ultra, with its design similar to the Note 20 Ultra. Also in this case all the technical specifications have been confirmed, starting with the presence of a glass Super Clear to avoid reflections and glare. Four rear cameras: the main 108 MP (f / 1.8), a 12 MP (f / 2.2) ultrawide camera, a pair of 10 MP telephoto lenses with f / 2.4 and f / 4.9 apertures. In this case the digital zoom is a 100X. Also confirmed the display, a 6.8-inch QHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X panel, refresh rate at 120 Hz (adaptive) with HDR10 + for 1,750 nits of maximum brightness. The contents of the package have also been revealed. The device, in fact, will be “accompanied” by an S-Pen and a USB-C to USB-C cable. However, the charger would not be included.

