The Game Awards 2021: All games announced during the ceremony

We are finally here, The Game Awards 2021 have just ended; the videogame show hosted by Geoff Keighley and which not only awarded the best games of the year, but showed us some new games coming soon. To find out what were the various announcements of the evening, in this article you will find all trailers shown during the celebratory event.

The Game Awards 2021 | All games announced

Pre-Show

Before the official start of The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, we had the opportunity to enjoy a appetizer full of awards and announcements very interesting.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Evil West

Have a Nice Death

Planet of Lana

Persona 4 Ultimax Arena

Hellblade 2 Senua’s Saga

Back on the stage where it was announced two years ago Hellblade 2 Senua’s Saga. Unlike the first announcement, this time around we got to see both a new cinematic and the first impressive gameplay of the Ninja Theory game.

Star Wars Eclipse

The Star Wars universe continues to expand with a new video game set in the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Eclipse is the new game of Quantic Dream and comes with a magnificent video that shows us different facets of the game universe between cities, cultures of other planets and, of course, wars in deep space.

Wonder Woman

After an acclaimed trilogy about Batman, Warner Bros Games announces Wonder Woman, your next project. For the moment, only a teaser has been released showing the logo of the game and the design of the Wonder Woman protagonist of this title.

Alan Wake 2

Like a bolt from the blue the TGA 2021 is announced Alan Wake 2, the game that everyone wanted and few expected to see. Among the first statements of Sam Lake it was confirmed that this title will be the first Remedy game to explore the purest genre of survival horror. There will be a bit of a wait, though, as the game won’t be out until 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West

As we get closer and closer to launch, Guerrilla Games has shown a new video dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West. In the new trailer we were able to take a look at some fights with new unreleased monsters and environments spread over multiple biomes.

Slitterhead

Silent Hill’s dad just opened a new studio called Bokeh Game Studio, and this morning he introduced us Slitterhead; a new horror that immediately shows itself very frenetic.

Cuphead The Delicious Last Course

After a wait of years, finally on the stage of TGA 2021 we have had one of the most anticipated returns by gamers. The DLC of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course returns to show itself with a rich gameplay video and with a release date: June 30, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers

After a series of rumors, finally at The Game Awards 2021 we see Sonic Frontiers, the new main chapter of the SEGA mascot. The announcement trailer shows us what the new design generation of the title is, with a series of clips that highlight a few seconds of the game’s gameplay and the open world.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

After about a year from the official announcement, the stage of The Game Awards 2021 allow us to take a look at the gameplay of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League; the new game from Rocksteasy Studios, the authors of the Batman Arkham trilogy.

Forspoken

From event to event we are seeing more and more of Forspoken. The new action title from Square Enix promises well, and with the new trailer shown during the TGA we were able to take a further look at the fantastic game world and the gameplay of the title.

A Plague Tale Requiem

After a very popular first chapter, the gameplay of the new one is shown A Plague Tale Requiem. The sequences show all the strength of a new adventure full of survival and stealth moments, but which do not disdain a more horror cut in some situations.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

On the stage of The Game Awards 2021 there is also a new fully cinematic trailer of the next survival horror Dying Light 2 Stay Human. We remind you that the game will be released on February 4th 2022.

Elden Ring

While there was a highly anticipated reveal this summer, Elden Ring presents itself at the TGA 2021 stage with a new exciting trailer that immerses us even more in the fantastic game world From Software.

ARC Raiders

Embark Studio is the new team opened by Patrick Söderlund, a veteran who previously worked at DICE. During the TGA it was announced ARC Radiers, the first game born from the minds of this talented new team. The trailer immediately shows us a great graphic and technical aspect, and certainly it is one of the games announced during the evening to keep an eye on in the future.

The Matrix Awakens

That The Matrix Awakens was present at TGA 2021 had been confirmed directly by Geoff Keighley a few days earlier, but despite this there was still a lot of mystery behind the project. Today we discovered what lies behind this free interactive experience that allows us to see the Unreal Engine 5 in action on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

In addition to these high-sounding titles, many other titles were announced throughout The Game Awards 2021 ceremony such as:

Nightingale

The Lord of The Rings Gollum

Somerville

Tchia

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2

Saints Row

Dune Spice Wars

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Among Us VR

Star Trek Resurgence

Rumbleverse

Crossfire X

These were the titles announced a few moments ago at The Game Awards 2021. What were the announcements that were able to intrigue and excite you the most?