The Game Awards 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is not Game of the Year material? – Multiplayer.it

The Game Awards 2021 have published the list of nominations and everyone has noticed the sensational absence of Forza Horizon 5 from the so-called lap that counts: the Playground Games racer is not among the finalists for the category Game of the Year, and on social networks various users but also professionals consider it a highly wrong choice.

We are talking about the rest of a title that in a few days has exceeded 8 million players and which currently stands as the new game with the highest ratings of 2021. If you have read our review of Forza Horizon 5 you know what it is the value of this production.

Forza Horizon 5, the official artwork

It is therefore inexplicable how Forza Horizon 5 was not considered Game of the Year material by the show organizers, who limited themselves to inserting the game into a few categories, almost as a sop: Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility and obviously Best Sports / Racing.

In the nominations of the 2021 Game Awards the titles that count are evidently others: the excellent Deathloop is a finalist in nine categories, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in six, Psychonauts 2 in five. Returnal was also abused, with only three nominations when many saw him as a possible game of the year.

While the Forza Horizon 5 phenomenon continues to grow and grind numbers, promising to play a leading role between now and Christmas in driving sales of Xbox Series X | S and of course the subscriptions a Xbox Game Pass, a narrative is therefore reiterated for which driving games apparently would not be up to competing with action or shooters, to mention the two most popular trends.

That said, Xbox Game Studios in general have little to complain about when we consider that they are massively represented on the finalist list, with nearly twenty nominations providing a glimpse of what this division might look like, as soon as the various. productions will be fully operational between 2022 and 2023.

Forza Horizon 5, a race sequence

Of course, there is inevitably a bitter taste in the mouth for a result that for Forza Horizon 5 and the entire genre of driving games would have been historic: to appear in the most prestigious category of the 2021 Game Awards, proving that a product of true excellence it can overcome the boundaries and limitations attributed to a specific trend.

What do you think about the exclusion of Forza Horizon 5 from the GOTY category of the 2021 Game Awards and the nominations in general? Would the Xbox exclusive deserve to be among the finalists for the most important prize or should we be satisfied with the excellent representation of the Xbox Game Studios? Do you agree with the choices made by the show’s organizers? Let’s talk about.