The Game Awards 2021 when are they? Date and time for Italy

December has always been the month of The Game Awards, the show by Geoff Keighly ideally concludes the videogame year by assigning the Game of the Year award but as usual there is no shortage of reveal and new announcements to warm up the evening.

When will the Game Awards 2021 be held? For us Italians the time is not the most comfortable, the event will begin at 02:00 in the morning between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December. The duration has not been announced but we can expect a pre show lasting 60 minutes and a showcase of about two hours, ending at 05:00 in the morning, as has happened in recent years.

As for the prizes, for the most anticipated game recognition of 2022 we find God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Starfield and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. The nominees for the best game of 2021 award are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village, with Forza Horizon 5 out of the game.

Geoff Keighley has promised a show that will show the future of PS5 and Xbox Series X with announcements of new games and some surprises already planned for last year and then postponed due to the Covid-19 emergency.

