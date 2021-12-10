the Game Awards trailer

The mystery is finally revealed at The Game Awards 2021. After the preload of The Matrix Awakens on PS5 and Xbox Series X was made available to users for free, Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss showed during the ceremony what the experience based on the iconic film series is all about.

After showing a new clip of Matrix Resurrections, the new film arriving in American cinemas close to Christmas 2021, the two famous actors showed the players the latest World Premiere of the ceremony, all centered on the Matrix Awakens. Reeves and Moss first underlined all the enormous technological advances made by the videogame world over the years, and then reiterated once again that the videogame experience linked to the Matrix will run entirely with theUnreal Engine 5 from Epic Games to ensure a quality close to photorealism.

The trailer shows not only the enormous visual impact of the work, which offers us a concrete taste of what the next-gen can do, but also some short bits of gameplay related to a shooting in the race that appears rather frenetic. Recall that The Matrix Awakens is already available for download on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, with players who will be able to fully experience the experience developed by Warner Bros.