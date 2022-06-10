The Game dated Kim Kardashian and now jokes about it with Kanye West

It’s not a secret : The Game will have had a short relationship with Kim Kardashian, before the latter met Kanye West. Which would have amused Ye.

The Game’s apology

Recently interviewed by the media Complex, The Game opened up about his past relationship with Kanye West’s ex-wife, and how he slipped up by disrespecting Kardashian while she was still married to his fellow rapper: “Whenever I needed Ye, he was always there for me. And even after I disrespected her, saying I had a relationship with Kim, while he was still married to her. »

He will add despite everything that West was not necessarily sensitive on this specific subject, even daring to joke about it publicly: “Even Ye was joking about it. I’m sitting with him, and he’s like “That’s right, you bai** Kim first”. And I was like, “N****, we’re in a room with people.” »

In the opinion of The Game, such a situation is far from unprecedented in the microcosm of rap: “All those people you’ve had an affair with, if you go out and meet a girl, and she has a past. She went out with someone. If I see you with a woman I had an affair with, the next time I see you, I’ll say something like, “Yo man, she likes it on the side.” ” You know what I mean ? […] My bro could date one of my exes, I wouldn’t have a problem with that. »