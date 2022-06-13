The Game got confused by Kanye after clashing with Kim Kardashian on a track

Maintaining a strong friendship, The Game and Kanye West will not have been able to avoid estrangements over the years. The rapper from Compton returns to a call to order issued by his colleague, after the publication of a title mocking Kim Kardashian.

The Game goes beyond the limits

In 2019, The Game will have exceeded the limits by evoking crudely (and in music) his past relationship with Kim Kardashian. The release was all the more amazing as the rapper never hid his friendship for Ye. Faux pas now assumed, this release originally supposed to be present on a title of the album Born To Rapand ultimately never officially published, referred to Kim in these terms: “I’m a GOAT, n****/I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, not****/Made her swallow my kids until she choked, not****/I should apologize… because Ye my folks, not**** » (“I’m a GOAT, n****/ I grabbed Kim Kardashian by the throat/ Made her swallow my kids ’til she choke, not****/I should apologize, not****because ye is my guy, not**** »).

Recently interviewed by Complex, The Game will have confided that West was quick to call him after he heard about this piece. And the fashion mogul wasn’t too happy: “A few times, Ye called me after he heard some bullshit, and he was like, ‘What’s up? I say, “What’s up, n****?” “. He said, “Come on man. And I’m like, “Come on what?” ” He says : “Kim is mad about your passing, can you make sure you don’t rap that again?” » And I say to him: “Yeah”. I stopped for a while, then I started again, and that made him angry. We didn’t speak for like, 6 months, I’m not saying it was because of that, but I could hear the anger in his voice the second time around. I felt he was serious, I love him to death, so I kicked that bit, and we’ve been cool ever since. »