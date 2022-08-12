The Game : He takes on Eminem, fans make him pay

Californian rapper The Game has reserved a ten-minute clash with Eminem on his new album. An approach swept away by the fans of the latter.

A mid-2000s “West Coast” rap phenom and foal to Dr Dre, The Game is determined to revive his career. Always very productive, the Compton rapper released a new 30-track album on Friday entitled “Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind” and carried by a list of prestigious guests: Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, A $AP Rocky, Jeremih, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, YG, Fivio Foreign, Ice-T, Cam’ron, Blueface, Chris Brown, Chlöe and even the late Nipsey Hussle, the cast is bloated.

And to ensure a return to the spotlight, the 42-year-old artist resorted to a well-honed technique: attacking a living legend, Eminem in this case. “50 Cent (Editor’s note: his ex-friend who became a rival fifteen years ago) no longer knows how to rap. I had to go a notch above by attacking the best rapper.

More a battle of ego than real animosity. But that didn’t stop The Game from releasing a ten-minute diss track. “The Black Slim Shady” evokes most of the Detroit artist’s family and personal trauma and denounces his “cultural appropriation” of hip-hop, a predominantly African-American culture.

Except that the approach raises questions. Jayceon Taylor attacks Eminem claiming “not to have listened to 10 of his 11 albums”. It was enough for fans of Marshall Mathers to put The Game in the face of its contradictions: “Eight minutes of references to Eminem, thanks to songs he apparently hasn’t listened to”, laughs the one of them.

In fact, rap fans were quick to identify the Californian’s intentions: to elicit a response from Eminem and build buzz around his latest album.

For the time being, the star has not yet deigned to answer, but some already imagine him “ending the career of The Game”. In the meantime, the latter has already been upstaged this Friday. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, very popular for a few years, released her second event album “Traumazine”, despite a dispute with her label.

