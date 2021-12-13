The Game, new details on the single player – Nerd4.life

Saber Interactive has revealed more details on what players can expect from the fund single player from Evil Dead: The Game, new game inspired by the famous film series and the TV series of Evil Dead.

As you may recall, in August Boss Team announced the postponement of the game to February 2022. The extra time given to the developers would have served to further refine the title and also add a single player component absent in the original plans, as basically the core of Evil Dead: The Game is cooperative multiplayer and PvP.

During an interview conducted by Geoff Keighley, Tim Willits, chief creative officer of Saber Interactive, spoke about the single player component, which however may not meet expectations, given that he only mentioned the presence of “a couple of side missions where you can play alone “.

The words Willits actually sound a bit in contrast to the promises made by Boss Team in August and for this reason the editorial staff of PCGamesN contacted Saber Interactive to investigate the matter. In response, a PR of the company explained that in addition to the secondary missions mentioned by Willits, players of Evil Dead: The Game will also be able to face all the modes designed for solo cooperative multiplayer with the AI-led allies. More details on single player missions and activities will be revealed early next year.

Evil Dead: The Game will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in February 2022.