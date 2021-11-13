The film romantic tonight on TV: “The game of couples” Saturday 13 November 2021 at 21.10 on Rai Movie

The dating game (Doubles vies) is a 2018 film written and directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche :, Vincent Macaigne and Christa Théret.

The literary publisher Alain refuses to publish Léonard’s novel, a friend to whom he has never refused a publication.

Selena, Alain’s wife, is an actress who has been in a relationship with Léonard for years; the woman opposes Alain’s decision, convinced that it is a real masterpiece, certainly the best book that Léonard has ever written.

Valérie, Léonard’s wife, is a left-wing political consultant who is uninterested in her husband’s sentimental situation.

To complicate the situation, Alain’s company hires a young and ambitious woman, Laure, with the task of facilitating the company’s access to the digital age; Alain weaves a relationship with the new employee.

