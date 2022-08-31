The ‘Game of Thrones’ episode you DON’T have to watch if you don’t want to ruin the ending of ‘House of the Dragon’

the house of the dragon has taken us back to Westeros 200 years before Game of Thrones to delve into the family Targaryens during one of the key moments in the history of the ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke): the dynastic dispute that would lead to the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

However, being a prequel based on fire and blood, a novel by George RR Martin, it is easy to see how the conflict for the Iron Throne between the members of this lineage ends. It’s more, Game of Thrones He mentioned this fight several times throughout his eight seasons and there was one scene in particular in which he explained the outcome in great detail.

If you are one of the fans of the series who prefers not to know how it ends the house of the dragon but you’re seeing again Game of Thrones infected by Valyrian fever, there is an episode that you must avoid at all costs. This is the fourth episode of the third season, in which Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) the most hated character of the Seven Kingdoms, reveals the end of the events that we will see in the new HBO Max fiction.

What is going to happen?

Let us remember that the plot of the prequel takes us 200 years before Game of Thrones, with the king Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sitting on the Iron Throne, his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) chosen as future heiress and the brawl known as the Dance of the Dragons on the horizon.

Next, we are going to remember what Joffrey says about the outcome of the bloody war between the Targaryens. If you prefer not to know, it’s time to stop reading.

‘The house of the dragon’ cinemania

Now yes, let’s recall the scene in question. As we said, in the fourth episode of the third season of Game of Thrones, Joffrey shares with his fiancee Margaery Tyrell as Natalie Dormer his passion for the conquerors of the past.

In the middle of the story, the protagonist stops in front of a crypt and points to some ashes that we did not get to see. Between laughs, he narrates: “Rhaenyra Targaryen was killed by her brother. Or, rather, her dragon. He ate her while her son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts down here.”

In Joffrey’s defense (and without precedent), we will say that when he spoke these words, no fan was familiar with Rhaenyra. The book fire and blood It hadn’t even gone on sale and was at best identified as an ancestor of Daenerys.

Years later, after the publication of the novel and the premiere of dragon house, we know that he is a key character in the Dance with the Dragons. Princess and heiress chosen by her father, King Viserys, to succeed him on the Iron Throne, all eyes in Westeros are on her right now.

In the pages, the protagonist is challenged by her half brother, Aegon, his father’s son and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke), in the fight for the throne. The dispute will cause civil war between the Targaryens, which will result in many casualties and will leave epic clashes, with the princess on the back of Syrax. A pity that, as Joffrey told us, Aegon’s dragon could do more. Until then, let’s enjoy the Wildfire.

