The game promotes creativity and innovation

Will hybrid work give us a better life? “Today we try to work a little at home and a little in the office, but so far no one has questioned the organization. The scheme remains the same as always, a head that directs vertically. An alternative model? It comes to us from plants that have widespread organs… ». Daniele Manca, deputy director of Corriere della Sera, interviewed “in the role of” shadow minister “summarizes the first meetings of Next,” where questions have emerged that the decision makers are not yet able to answer “.

The day continues with the meeting-debate curated by Cristina Pozzi dedicated to the game that is no longer just a thing for children. Play is also important in companies, it has a lot in common with the theme of work. It interacts with our lives and the way we relate as explained by Leonardo Fogassi, professor of physiology at the University of Parma. “Play is the child’s job. Through the game begins that learning activity, based on the ability of the brain to modify itself that continues from birth to death even if in the period of development it is more powerful ».

There are various types of learning and memory and Maria Montessori had arrived at these important insights which were then confirmed by neuroscience, the professor emphasizes. «He has grasped that the child left free in a structured environment is able to learn based on interaction. You were talking about learning by imitation, the quickest way we have to be able to learn new things. ” This is echoed by Ivan Ortenzi, teacher, chief of Evangelist Bip and consultant of Innovation management. «Learning and attention are aspects on which Maria Montessori based her work – underlines Ortenzi -. And today more than ever, those principles based on contamination and collaboration should be brought into the company that wants to make innovation technology ». The big names in Silicon Valley know this well. «The so-called“ Montessori mafia ”was born, which is not a bad thing – he clarifies – refers to many digital tycoons, leaders of technology companies, from Google to Wikipedia, who as children made Montessori schools; there is also George Clooney among others. ». And it turns out that business consultants like Ortenzi use the dynamics of play in society. Because? «The game has rules and without creativity there is no innovation, because creativity that becomes value comes from an act of insubordination towards the pre-existing from which the new can spring. The goal is to question the status quo to redefine a new rule ».

The limit? “Staying anchored to what we have always done this way. A video game, Lv8, created by Associazione Vodafone is creating opportunities for a growing phenomenon, the many kids who don’t study or work and stay connected to their mobile phones for 10 hours, as Adriana Versino said: “We use their language to involve them – tells -. We are rediscovering the value of play in changing skills also for us adults ».

It is the moment of the visionary conversation curated by Greta Sclaunich. The protagonist is the philosopher Francesca Rigotti. He quotes the Dutch historian Johan Huizinga as the author of the book in 1939 Homo Ludens. “The game is an occupation limited by space, time, rules and is accompanied by competition, joy and awareness of being different from ordinary life” – says the philosopher. «It is an interstice between the activities of life. In the magic sphere of the game there can be no compulsion, but if you know how to transform the rules into play, you improve your life ».

Games, video games, virtual worlds. The mechanics of the game increasingly enter our hybrid lives and become tools that go beyond entertainment. They introduce themselves in work, in learning, in services to citizens. The game becomes an interpretation of the world, it influences the way we act, interact, think, imagine. Can this fundamental human factor guide us towards new solutions thanks to technology?