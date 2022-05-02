The title invites you to build your character and become the lord and master of the streets. It’s free to play, but there are in-game purchases available.





GTA V It’s one of the video game most successful in history and fans of the saga already have their heads set on the next installment, although the date of its release is an absolute unknown. Those who dedicate hours and hours to it, can also take time to play on mobile devices to a title that is very similar and that also It’s free.

The game that looks like GTA V is free and has more than 100 million downloads

Real Gangster Crime is a third-person action game where you’ll have the chance to go through a open world and become the owner of the streets. You can steal cars, get guns and climb step by step among others who seek the same power. you will have the chance to guide your character to the top or fall trying.

This video game developed by Naxeex Studio has elements very similar to GTA and achieved significant success for cell phones: it has more than 100 million downloads, weighs 97 megabytes, is free and has purchases within the app that range between 1 and 115 dollars. It is aimed at a teenage audience, since it has scenes of violence.





What is Real Gangster Crime about?

The plot of the game takes place in a largen modern city surrounded by ghetto areas. Tall skyscrapers and luxurious living make this city an oasis in the desert. This sinful city never sleeps and beckons with its lights all who dare brave the stone jungle. Try your luck in this exciting adventure towards the success and glory.

Exciting tasks await you to get the necessary resources from the match that will be useful for more serious tasks. You will find a hard life on the street where everyone is for himself. The streets of the city constantly require concentration, as bullets can fly here or gang they wage war with large-scale shootouts. passing interesting missionsyou better know who and how rules this city.

At your disposal there will be a rich arsenal with which they will not be bored. Improve your skills in agility, endurance, control of equipment and weapons. In the weapons shop you will find a wide selection. There are things for all tastes. Starting from the smallest knife to a powerful machine gun. You can arm yourself to the maximum, no one will stop you.

Customize your charactermaking your image unique because this is your virtual warrior and it must look stylish. You can constantly change the image of your hero. At your service a large clothing store for the character. In the store you will find hats, baseball caps, masks, glasses, funny costumes, wigs, stylish shoes, shirts and much more. Various items of clothing increase your hero’s health, agility, or stamina.

