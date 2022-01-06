the game world, “Thedas”, is a provisional acronym that has become definitive – Nerd4.life

The world of video games often hides secrets, and today we have discovered one. The Dragon Age setting, known as the Thedas, took its name from a provisional acronym become definitive. Lead writer and Dragon Age creator David Gaider explains what happened.

Precisely, Thedas was born as TheDAS, or “The Dragon Age Setting” (literally “the setting of Dragon Age”). It is not a real name, but only an acronym that was temporarily chosen to have a way of referring to the game world.

Gaider, replying to a user on Twitter, wrote: “I still remember the meeting during which we (reluctantly) decided to use the temporary name ‘TheDAS’ because nothing else ‘sounded good.’ We had used this temporary name internally to years, at that point. We’ve clearly learned a lesson about what temporary names should be (and which shouldn’t be). ”

Gaider continues to explain why the Dragon Age game world has been given a temporary name early in development: “It’s because (if I remember correctly) James Ohlen had a name he wanted to use and that … I didn’t like very much,” wrote Gaider. “But he was my boss at the time, so I certainly couldn’t say no to him and call him another way.”

Gaider also revealed that Thedas it is not the only temporary name which became part of the Dragon Age lore: “I followed the same strategy for the Qunari, actually. When I first created their name, no one was convinced,” he explained. “‘Sounds like a canary!’ They said. Knowing what happened with ‘Thedas’, I said ‘let’s keep Qunari as a temporary name and let’s go back to it in 6 months or so.'” We did it, and voila. Qunari remained “.

Still talking about curiosities related to the first chapter of Dragon Age, recently we discovered that Dragon Age Origins could have had a multiplayer and dungeon master mode.