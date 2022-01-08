Tech

the gameplay video with a mighty mini boss leaks out onto the net

A few days ago Hidetaka Miyazaki said in an interview that the Elden Ring open world will push players to explore every corner and so did the leakers, who recently released a new video showing a moving mini boss never seen before.

The movie in question, which as you can easily imagine contains spoilers about the game, although not strictly related to the main activities of the story, has as its protagonist a mini boss who takes the name of Ancient Knight. It is a heavily armored knight of considerable size who attacks the player with one one-handed sword is one circular shield quite generous in size. Like all the other minor bosses of the title, which can be encountered around the open world of the FromSoftware game, once engaged it is not possible to see the classic health bar at the bottom of the screen which also highlights the name and it is necessary then adjust with the typical indicator of all mobs. Thanks to the dataminer, however, we discovered not only his name, but also a short one Description: it is in fact one of the sixteen Ancient Knights who served Godfrey, or the first Lord.

Waiting for new official information from the developers, we remind you that the Stormveil castle of Elden Ring has been shown in new gameplay videos.

