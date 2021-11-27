The Games Awards 2021: who will win the Game of the Year award?

The six games nominated in the top category are ready to battle it out, but only one will be crowned “Game of the Year” by The Games Awards.

Here we are: i The Game Awards I’m around the corner. On the night between 9 and 10 December 2021, the event conceived by Geoff Keighley will decree i best games of the year and the forecasts do nothing but chase each other since the public dissemination of the nominations. Each category is in its own way a possible, prestigious medal on the chest, but there is no doubt that it is that of “Game of the year“to attract general attention. In this section, the show has creepy names in its roll of honor like God of War, The Last of Us Part II and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and all of us do not we look forward to discovering the game that will put the crown on your head this year. Precisely for this reason we have organized a rich marathon that will follow the whole show live (even live). Take out your tuxedo from the wardrobe, perfume your breath and get into the limousine: in this overview we will take stock of the you are contenders who aspire to the prize of prizes. And the winner is … in the next lines.

Deathloop Deathloop is a concentrate of ideas and audacity Every morning, on Blackreef beach, when the sun comes up, Colt He wakes up. Our alter ego knows that it will have to get the better of a flood of enemies and adversity or it will have to start all over again. Ok, it seems more or less the story of the lion and the gazelle or the morning routine of the accountant Fantozzi intent on taking the bus, but we assure you that Fantozziano’s Deathloop has nothing at all, indeed. The adventure signed by Arkane Studios that opens the sextet of names vying for the title of “Game of the Year” is really exhilarating, thanks to the commendable courage that the developers have shown in wanting to take new paths in terms of ideas. An engaging story built with class, charismatic characters and a quantity of captivating ideas that half would have been enough: here they are in all their splendor the ingredients of one of the first-person shooters most innovative in recent years. After the triumph of Overwatch in the 2016 edition of the event, the FPS genre seems to be willing to win the coveted statuette again. Will it be the right time? Whatever happens, he can always try again, and again, and again, and again, and again …

It Takes Two Without the right amount of collaboration in It Takes Two, you can’t go far According to Stefano Accorsi in a famous commercial broadcast in the mid-nineties “Two gust is megl che uan”, a motto of which, apparently, Josef Fares must also be a great supporter. The author of Lebanese origins has in fact always had more than a weakness for cooperative adventures, a genre in which her Brothers are also proudly part: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. cooperation videogame has reached levels of quality, quirkiness and fun rarely touched before. Having abandoned the fantasy atmospheres and the criminal tints of the projects that preceded it, the new madness of Hazelight Studios focuses on the vicissitudes of a couple on the verge of divorce. Are you imagining furious quarrels with attached throwing of crockery? Silences that underneath blame the partner’s defects? None of this: in It Takes Two, husband and wife are magically transformed into two rag dolls and plasticine, who will have to remember how to give each other a hand in order to hug their beloved daughter again. The campaign is meant to be played entirely in multiplayer, online or in split screen, and represents one of the coolest surprises of 2021. Will it be enough to defeat rivals and cover yourself in glory?

Metroid Dread Metroid Dread kept us waiting but the result is worth every single day of waiting Yes, it took almost twenty years but it was worth it. No no, stop everyone, we’re not talking about Diana Ross’ new album – oh my, maybe a little bit yes – but new Metroid in 2D. A coveted sequel to that Fusion released on GameBoy Advance in 2002 that had seduced us and left us waiting for a conclusion, Metroid Dread is a solitary journey, refined and seasoned by a explosive ending, the right epilogue of a mythical series that saw the light of a few eons ago on the NES. The skilled hands of the MercurySteam guys have been able to sew around Samus Aran a ‘epic and thrilling adventure, which winds along a huge map, which can be explored step by step in perfect Metroid style. In this succulent Switch exclusive there is everything a fan of the saga could want, and even more: energy, adrenaline and intensity combined with some welcome additions, such as the ability to slide, perform uppercuts and overcome obstacles while running. Not to mention the fighting, gritty and acrobatic, the real flagship of the production. In addition to the premier category, Metroid Dread is also in the running for the one that will proclaim the Best Action / Adventure, and who knows who doesn’t trick us into making full loot.

Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2 is pure madness in the service of fun Who instead did hoard of nominations in the relevant categories is the most recent birth of Tim Schafer’s kaleidoscopic mind: Psychonauts 2. The Double Fine work will in fact be a very uncomfortable customer even for all those titles willing to take home the award for best director, the best fiction, best art direction and action / adventure scepter of the year. Since its publication, it immediately became clear that Psychonauts 2 has all the credentials to have its say in every area: the platform published by Microsoft is in fact visually inspired, engaging and accompanied by a varied gameplay like few others. The level design modeled around the vicissitudes of the new Giucas Casella, Raz, is of the highest quality, capable of reaching a pyrotechnic apex with the boss fights: original and stimulating, and able to push the player towards always different approaches. Maybe in Psychonauts 2 the strength of thought alone will not be enough to beat the competition, but we are sure that it will give you miles of hard time.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a massive display of muscle from PS5 Arrived on Earth on 11 June 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart represented the first, true test of strength of Playstation 5. In the total of the nominations for The Game Awards it will not reach the primacy of nine prerogatives of Deathloop, but the latest work of Insomniac Games is certainly one of the 90 loads of the event. The defects that afflict the most recent chapter of this historic brand are to be really sought with the divining rod, and yet they do not in any way dirty an experience that knows how to reveal itself. majestic And fulfilling. The new odyssey of the tough Lombax and his trusty robotic partner is an authentic fragmentation grenade of colors and visual effects, which spares nothing even from the point of view of contents, proposing a rich formula e within everyone’s reach. Qualities that have allowed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to join the club of the best games of the year that is about to end. That the official consecration also arrives on December 9th? We declare bets open.

Evil Village resident In Resident Evil Village the twists are of the highest narrative quality Seeing a legendary brand like Resident Evil in the little group vying for the throne seems a bit like the challenge between young actors and a old fox like Jack Nicholson at the Oscars. With the eighth episode, the first direct sequel in the history of the franchise, Capcom throws us into the usual nightmare of lack of resources and friendly creatures like a nervous mother-in-law, immersing us this time in a frosty Romanian village replacing the swampy Louisiana of its predecessor. Resident Evil Village has a rhythm, a narrative and a gameplay in great dusting, capable of mixing so well as to give life to an experience that knows no empty turns. The excellent sound, moreover, steps firmly on the accelerator of anguish and of the sense of loneliness that pervades the whole adventure of poor Ethan Winters. Favorite? Underdog? Resident Evil is always Resident Evil, and its presence among the candidates is enough to ignite a competition that promises to be hotter than ever.