Tech

the games do not sell, Japanese shopkeepers complain – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Japanese shopkeepers are not happy with the performance of PS5 at home. The situation is so bad that it ended up on television, where an interviewed shopkeeper expressed his disappointment at the poor game sales of the console, due to him due to the lack of owners of the same. In fact, the situation seems to be much worse than what happened at the launch of PS4. At best, certain stores receive supplies of a PS5 or two to sell to their customers within a month. Really very few.

Some commentators have pointed out that there are probably no stocks in Japan because Sony supplies more of theWest. Others have pointed the finger at touting, claiming that many of the consoles sold are simply not in the hands of gamers.

The bottom line is that PS5 seems to be doing excellent numbers in the West, while in Japan it struggles a lot. After all, the same local sales rankings, which we report weekly, show how games for Sony’s latest generation console often struggle to enter the top 10 and are often overtaken by the PS4 versions of the same. Unfortunately, the situation is likely not to improve in the coming months, at least until the semi-conductor crisis that limits the production of many devices is mitigated, as Nintendo itself has noticed despite itself.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition: where to buy it at the best price

3 days ago

Is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the latest game in the series? Sakurai is uncertain about the future – Nerd4.life

24 hours ago

500 terabytes in the size of a CD, a new method for writing on glass

1 day ago

Samsung, a new Galaxy has finally arrived in Italy. Price within everyone’s reach

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button