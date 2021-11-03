the games do not sell, Japanese shopkeepers complain – Nerd4.life

Japanese shopkeepers are not happy with the performance of PS5 at home. The situation is so bad that it ended up on television, where an interviewed shopkeeper expressed his disappointment at the poor game sales of the console, due to him due to the lack of owners of the same. In fact, the situation seems to be much worse than what happened at the launch of PS4. At best, certain stores receive supplies of a PS5 or two to sell to their customers within a month. Really very few.

Some commentators have pointed out that there are probably no stocks in Japan because Sony supplies more of theWest. Others have pointed the finger at touting, claiming that many of the consoles sold are simply not in the hands of gamers.

The bottom line is that PS5 seems to be doing excellent numbers in the West, while in Japan it struggles a lot. After all, the same local sales rankings, which we report weekly, show how games for Sony’s latest generation console often struggle to enter the top 10 and are often overtaken by the PS4 versions of the same. Unfortunately, the situation is likely not to improve in the coming months, at least until the semi-conductor crisis that limits the production of many devices is mitigated, as Nintendo itself has noticed despite itself.