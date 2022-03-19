The games LeBron James needs to be the leading scorer in history

The 2021-22 season is on the verge of failure for Los Angeles Lakersbut each game begins to be fundamental in the objective that it has Lebron James to become the leading scorer in NBA history. ¡Michael Jordan tremble!

When the arguments invited to the debate of who is the NBA GOAT, there is one who still does not dare to enter. However, he is already knocking on the door to be the luxury reinforcement that would give LeBron James a superior position to Michael Jordan.

LeBron James made it clear that throughout his career in the NBA that He has not been characterized as a pure scorer, But it does bother him that he is not considered among the best in history in this area, especially when he is getting closer to being the player with the most points scored of all time.

Taking into account LeBron James’ average points per game (27.1) over the 19 seasons he has played, expert NBA analysts predict that in two games he will score the 55 points he needs to match Karl Malone’s 36,928 units, who is located in the second position among the highest scored in history.

Where is Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list?

Michael Jordan was ranked fifth on the list of leading scorers in NBA history by registering 32,292 points And if nothing out of the ordinary happens, LeBron James will walk away with the top spot. In that case, could the GOAT position fight him?

The games LeBron needs to be the leading scorer in NBA history

According to the Spectrum Sportsnet channel, based on the 27.1 points that LeBron James averages for life, ‘The king’ he would need 55.9 games to score 1,514 points and match Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In this way, 56 games are needed for Bron becomes the leading scorer in NBA history and shake Michael Jordan.