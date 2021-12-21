the games of 2021 were worth over 5,600 euros – Nerd4.life

According to a calculation by The Loadout, the games ofXbox Game Pass made available by Microsoft during 2021 were worth more than 5,600 euros, calculating both PC and console additions. This figure was calculated using the base price of each game on the Microsoft Store as a reference.

The month has been offering more March 2021. Xbox Game Pass has in fact seen the arrival of about two dozen Bethesda games: during that month, the value of the added games exceeded € 856.

The worst month was instead April 2021, with a total of € 293. This means that throughout the year, each month was always worth € 300 or more. Considering that the full monthly price is 14.99 euros, this is a bargain, if every player plays every single game, of course.

Xbox Game Pass

Speaking again of Bethesda, the 30 games added to Xbox Game Pass have reached the value of € 536, or almost 10% of games in 2021.

We emphasize that these figures refer to the games added in 2021, not to those present in the service. Xbox Game Pass also includes games from the past few years, so the full package is worth much more than $ 5,600.

In addition, not only does Microsoft continue to add quality games to the catalog, but it pushes sales with very interesting offers, for example it is giving away 5 months for free to some Gold subscribers.