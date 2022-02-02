the games that leave the subscription on February 15, 2022 – Nerd4.life

After announcing the upcoming games, Microsoft also unveiled the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog on February 15, 2022. Here is the complete and official list shared by the Redmond company.

THE games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on February 15, 2022 are:

Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

This month’s list includes multiple weight names. First of all, we have Control, the action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment. Followed by Code Vein, Bandai Namco’s souls-like action RPG. Square Enix, on the other hand, removes Final Fantasy 12, a remastered version of the masterpiece for PS2. Then a couple of ex-exclusive Xbox consoles come out of the catalog, namely The Medium and The Falconeer. The former is a horror game, while the latter is an open world action game. Finally, Project Winter, a deception-based cooperative and survival game, for up to eight players, also leaves the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

The Falconeer

We remind you that subscribers can buy Xbox Game Pass games with a 20% discount, so you can keep them for yourself forever, even after they have been released from the catalog.

As for the games coming in early February 2022, here is the official list of Xbox Game Pass.