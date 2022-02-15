the games that leave the subscription on February 28, 2022 – Nerd4.life

With the announcement of the new titles coming up on Xbox Game Pass comes also that of games that leave the catalog of the subscription at the end of the month, according to the usual rotation imposed by Microsoft on the contents of the catalog.

To these we must also add the removal of Titanfallthe first chapter of the shooter Respawn Entertainment, which will be removed from EA Play on March 1, 2022, based on the decision made by the team and EA to shut down the servers and close support for the game, which is also accompanied by its removal from the Electronic Arts subscription service and consequently from the Game Pass Ultimate.

The balance continues to be clearly positive, considering that the amount of titles that leave the catalog seems to be constantly lower than that of the games added every month to the service. In the meantime, we have seen the games of the second round of February 2022 officially announced for Xbox Game Pass in these hours, thus completing the picture of the updates planned during the month on the subscription.

All this except for further announcements and surprises, which can still happen based on what Xbox Game Pass has accustomed us to in recent years.