the games that will be shown in February 2022 according to the well-known leaker Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

Tom Henderson – a well-known gaming industry insider – recently talked about one State of Play expected in February 2022. Now, he added new information, talking about the games that could be presented during that event.

Specifically, Henderson stated that Gran Turismo 7 and GhostWire: Tokyo will be present during the live broadcast. His reasoning is based on the fact that – according to what he discovered – Sony has organized events with the international media to share some details about the games in advance. Furthermore, Henderson says that Gran Turismo 7 already has a series of commercial videos ready and that for this reason it is credible that there are no development delays.

A racing car from Gran Turismo 7

Based on his own reasoning, Henderson also states that Sifu and Horizon Forbidden West could receive a slot during the State of Play, with the purpose of advertising the two upcoming games. Specifically, the indie could share a launch trailer, while the work of Guerrilla Games could share a full gameplay video.

As for the date of the eventAccording to Henderson, the most credible is February 3, a Thursday (like the previous State of Play).

Also, for Henderson this event will be quite large, with the presence of Hogwarts Legacy, which is expected in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. As the release approaches and the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts reunion has been well received, Warner Bros. feels it’s time to show the game.

As always, we remind you that I am alone rumor. Henderson is a well-known source and his leaks are almost always completely correct, but in this case some of what he said is more reasoning than a true information leak. If a State of Play is scheduled for February, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.