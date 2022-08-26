The games to look forward to in 2022-2023 – Breakflip

Many new games are coming in 2022 and 2023, we summarize in this article which ones are most expected by players!

Thanks to the evolution of technology, the games have been made attractive and adapted to all types of mobile. So, it didn’t take long for them to become popular and much more appreciated around the world. With a simple gesture, you can access a wide range of interesting games wherever you are, thanks to a smartphone or tablet. This year, several interesting games have been released, but very few of them have successfully made the power of new technologies felt. For this, we will discover in this guide the “most hyped games” and everything you need to know. Let’s go.

The top 4 most anticipated games in 2022 and 2023

When you play online games, your data is exposed and can be hacked by any hacker. For this, you need to have your back while you play your games. With that, here are the expected and most ambitious games of 2022 and 2023:

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is one of the “games that will be released in 2023”. It is an ambitious open-world game developed by Ubisoft. In this game you will be immersed in the big and wide world of Pandora. Then you will participate in a completely new and independent story in the battle between the Navi and the invaders.

You don't have much information about the game in terms of mechanics, features and gameplay. But you just know that it will be an open-world game, it will have a very original story and it will be developed in a cutting-edge engine.

The Day Before

It is an open-world video game that takes place in a post-pandemic world. The latter is riddled with infected characters and survivors fighting each other for food, defense items or cars.

In this video game, given the weakening of the virus, your character is one of the survivors. You must therefore find a way to move forward, alone or with your companions. It’s a very massive title, it will have servers with many people and all with the same goal, which is to survive.

Sons of the Forest

This is the sequel to one of the best games survival video “TheForest”. Like its predecessor, it will be a survival title but with a completely different story and extremely innovative mechanics. Indeed, it is a bit more terrifying and scary, as you have to face mutated creatures and survive in extreme conditions.

What draws the most attention to this game, apart from its mechanics and its realism, is the continuation of the story. The ending of The Forest has raised a lot of intrigue and doubt, making it one of the games to be released in 2023.

Ark 2

This is the successor to the spectacular dinosaur survival game called Ark. Just seeing Vin Diesel in the trailer already means the game has some great stuff in store. Not much information about the game has been revealed, but with the trailer you can already get an idea.

In principle, it will have the same essence as its predecessor, but it will have a total evolution. In fact, it will be a next-gen video game in every sense of the word, both in terms of graphics and animations and with a multiplayer mode.

The consideration of video games as art

Although at this point, for many, the discussion of whether video games are art may be a trivial matter. Indeed, there are still those who doubt it and see it as mere entertainment for children. The famed ‘Rogert Ebert’ critic, who died in April 2013, argued that video games will never be art because they don’t enrich lives. They are always dependent on winning or losing and because the player is always in control.

However, several arguments have succeeded in demonstrating that rewarding games exist. And that sometimes it’s the journey that counts, not the victory. Moreover, regardless of whether the player decides on their options, it is the creator who brings the story to life. It is for this reason that many people are currently interested in games, which develops the world of games.

Conclusion

There are many differences in gaming tastes, platforms, and expectations. However, there is one thing that unites all gamers: the love of the game. So it doesn't matter if you love crushing fruits, dominating newcomers or conquering the galaxy.