The games with the best graphics of the year? I’m from PlayStation, for the Digital Foundry rankings

When a new generation is launched, we all expect a major graphical leap forward. It is not a case that graphics are always an expensive topic to gamers, who enjoy discovering photorealistic titles and, why not, others endowed with effects and choices of direction or artistic direction that also give the eye its coveted part.

That’s why the channel experts Digital Foundry they decided to draw up their own ranking of the 10 games (+1 bonus) with the best graphics in 2021, explaining the reasons behind their choices and crowning the most advanced technical sectors of the last twelve months.

In particular, DF explained that he had identified a top 3, while all the games mentioned in succession are from consider in no particular order, without a precise hierarchy – since it would have been difficult to find discriminants to compare them all.

To win the third place was Returnal, the exclusive PS5 signed by Housemarque, which has bewitched Digital Foundry for the ability to give credit, with its graphic sector, to a unique atmosphere and artistic direction of great personality.

Silver surprisingly goes to LEGO Builder’s Journey, the interesting indie project we told you about months ago, which according to experts demonstrates what happens when the aesthetic taste is combined with the ability to exploit technologies – since the objects in the small scenarios of the game not only seem real, but they react as if they were.

Ratchet is the best graphics game of 2021, by Digital Foundry

Finally, take home the coveted gold Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, exclusive PS5 released in view of last summer. In this case, the two experts rewarded the work of Insomniac Games by pointing out how the game cleverly uses cinematic effects such as motion blur, combining them with tons of granular detail and a real-time use of ray-tracing for reflections. And managing, in all this, to keep the 60 fps stable, with therefore an excellent optimization.

The podium, therefore, is composed as follows:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart LEGO Builder’s Journey Returnal

Below, however, the other mentions that complete the top 10, proposed in the video that you find in the article embed:

Forza Horizon 5

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

The Ascent

Resident Evil Village

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Note the presence of several projects with not generous budgets, such as The Ascent And Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which bring home the recognition by the expert channel in the technical sectors of video games.

We will see who will win this challenge next year, considering that we will see new important productions try to carry on the canons of the new generation – arrived at the end of 2020 but still with the handbrake on in the direction of cross-generationality.