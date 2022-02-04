The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil – Coming to Bluray

Thanks to Tucker Film the campaign is active crowdfunding START UP! from CG Entertainment to publish on Blu-Ray “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil”, the thriller written and directed by Lee Won-taewith Don Leestar of “Train To Busan” and of “Eternals“.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CROWDFUNDING START UP!

There crowdfunding campaign is active from today exclusive on the CG platform at www.cgentertainment.it/startup e only upon reaching 300 pre-purchases carried out by March 1st “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” will be released in a limited edition Blu Ray (500 total copies).

THE FILM

The success of South Korean productions in the West seems unstoppable e “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” marked another important milestone for K-Cinema. Presented as a world premiere at 72nd Cannes Film Festival, the thriller by Lee Won-tae, immediately conquered audiences and critics alike. The film will also be the subject of a remake produced by Balboa Productions of Sylvester Stallone.

The ways of the action-thriller are endless and South Korean cinema knows how to follow them with closed eyes. “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” multiplies everything by three: the crime element, the detective element, the noir element. More than just the umpteenth variation on the theme, an exciting and dizzying pop virtuosity.

The leader of a Korean underworld gang (Ma Dong-seok AKA Don Lee) ends up in the crosshairs of a psychopathic killer (Kim Sung-kyu): miraculously saved from an attack, reluctantly decides to team up with Jung Tae-seok (Kim Moo-Yul), one of the best cops around, famous for his ruthless and brutal fight against organized crime. The two couldn’t be more different, but thanks to their common goal, the bizarre duo find themselves on the same side in the search for the insane serial killer.

“The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” arrived in Italian cinemas thanks to the review K-Cinema. The (in) discreet charm of South Korea – organized by the Far East Film Festival and Tucker Film – together with other contemporary cult of Korean cinema such as Jang Hun’s “A Taxi Driver”, Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning Love” and Yim Soon’s “Little Forest” -rye.

73 ° Cannes Film Festival, Official Selection, Out of Competition

52nd Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, Focus Asia, Audience Award

19th Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival

THE COLLECTOR’S EDITION

The Limited Edition will be composed as follows:

– Blu Ray Disc of the film in original language with subtitles and in dubbed version

– Extra: Making Of, Trailer, Gallery

– Packaging: Cardboard slipcase with alternative artwork

– Numbering (500 copies)

– First name of the participants in the project

THIS EDITION WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE ELSEWHERE.

