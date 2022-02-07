The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil in Blu-Ray Limited Edition

CG Entertainment has launched, in collaboration with Tucker Film, the crowdfunding campaign START UP! to publish on Blu-Ray The Gangster, The Cop, The Devilthe thriller written and directed by Lee Won-tae, starring Don Lee (Train To Busan and of Eternals): a total of 500 copies will be made only upon reaching 300 pre-purchases made by 1 March 2022.

Arrived in Italian cinemas thanks to Tucker Film, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil marked another important milestone for K-Cinema: Lee Won-tae’s thriller, which had its world premiere at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, immediately conquered audiences and critics alike. The film will also be the subject of a remake produced by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions.

Combining the crime element, the detective element, the noir element, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil tells the story of the leader of a Korean underworld gang (Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee) who ends up in the crosshairs of a psychopathic killer (Kim Sung-kyu): miraculously saved from an attack, reluctantly decides to team up with Jung Tae -seok (Kim Moo-Yul), one of the best cops around, famous for his ruthless and brutal fight against organized crime. The two couldn’t be more different, but thanks to their common goal, the bizarre duo find themselves on the same side in the search for the insane serial killer.

The Limited Edition Blu-Ray (500 copies) of The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil it will be made in cardboard slipcase with alternative artwork and will contain a blu-ray disc with the film in the original language with subtitles and in a dubbed version as well as Extra contents (Making Of, Trailer, Gallery). The box will also contain the names of the participants in the project.

It is possible to participate in the crowdfunding campaign at www.cgentertainment.it/startup