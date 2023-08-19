“The gap between the cost of housing and the minimum wage is a problem”

It seems strange that an actress as sympathetic as Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t starred in pure comedy until now. We’ve seen him collapse at the Oscars, hallucinate when Jack Nicholson declared his admiration for him, and always react in the most spontaneous way in dozens of interviews. they flirted with comedy bright side of things, the David O’Russell title that won her the Best Leading Actress Oscar; and was part of the satirical group do not look up; But never, as she herself has confessed on several occasions, if she were to be the center of gravity of a comedy (or at least a comedy that reaches theaters).

It must have been one of his best friends, Gene Stupnitsky, a screenwriter. Officewho convinced him to be the perfect hero without bad rolls, Which will be released in cinemas this Friday, Stupnitsky surprised 2019 with his directorial debut, bad boys An irreverent comedy starring kids. He is still trying to do the same, delivering jokes centered around sex and trying to turn comedy clichés upside down through them. This time I’m telling the story of Maddie, a young Uber driver in debt whose car has been repossessed. Faced with the impossibility of paying the bills and the risk of being evicted, Maddie answers a mysterious ad offering a car in exchange for a date with the son of a wealthy family.

An argument with echoes of 80s and 90s teen cinema with John Hughes as a great reference and Jennifer Lawrence trying to seduce a boy who represents a new masculinity and played by Andrew Barth Feldman Done, a true revelation. The novelty is that in the background, there is a reflection on generational change, which young people are more concerned about. Naughty and less ‘outgoing’ than the cinema of decades before and, above all, critical of gentrification and housing prices.





“Wage inequality and rising home prices and the gap between the minimum wage and most wages is a huge issue in America. Screenwriters write about the real problems of the society and it is a real problem for the youth out there. Young people enter the world of work with huge loans from university, promised jobs and salaries that can pay them and it turns out to be a lie”, says the actress in the background of the film. A meeting in Madrid With journalists during the presentation of the film.

The film also pokes fun at the generational clash of the two, and at the posh people who have gentrified working-class areas and are kicking them out of their apartments. For Andrew Barth Feldman, the key is that we choose to laugh at these issues “because they’re true.” “There is a huge difference between these two generations. However, Jennifer and I connected immediately, and although it is true that there is a generational clash, I believe such increased sensitivity has been a positive. We are more careful in the way we say things and we try to care more about the groups that are more marginalized and I think that is a change for the better”, he explains.

Lawrence also sees change as a positive. “As a millennial, I have learned many new perspectives that I did not know before this huge cultural change that has brought us more respect for each other and the fight for equality. I’ve learned that the world is more diverse than I thought. And as a millennial it’s been tough, it’s like a muscle I’m constantly exercising, but I’m glad I’m doing it. Nothing is more important than learning to respect, love and recognize your neighbor”, adds the actress.

For a year, Jennifer Lawrence has also entered his projects as a producer. debuted from Paved road, which premiered on Apple TV+, and now also in this film, which he admits, he doesn’t have much work to do. “In Paved road I had more decision making power than that. Here I got an incredible script from an incredible director and my job was primarily to protect the creative integrity of the film. Lawrence emphasizes how much he trusts the vision of the director, who is one of his best friends and has wanted to work with him for a long time. was the script without bad rolls Which prompted her to return from a short maternity leave and take on one of her first comic jobs.

Both the actors agree that not laughing all day on set was a challenge. “The truth is that it was hard to laugh without a doubt, because Gene has an amazing mind and he used to send us new sentences every day. So, even though we read the script, because we had new phrases, it was very difficult to laugh when we were filming”, recalls Jennifer Lawrence, who always made room for her co-star to attend interviews. tries to leave. And that exemplifies the freshness that she displays in the film as well.





Although the film has the cinema of John Hughes as an explicit reference, both interpreters acknowledge that the film was shown to them by the director. GraduateAlthough there is another clear influence for Andrew Barth Feldman risky business. In this tribute to the released hormones cinema of the Eighties, it is also fitting that the father of the lead boy is played by Matthew Broderick, the protagonist of one of the pinnacles of Hughes cinema in that decade. All in one day (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

Jennifer Lawrence’s last two films (don’t look up And caseway) were released directly to the platforms, and will be without bad rolls With which it returns to cinemas, something that pleases him, as he believes “it would be an injustice to launch this film on one platform and not give the public a chance to laugh together.”