the gap widens, the center rises and the suburbs suffer- Corriere.it

from Gianni Santucci

In 2019-20 more than 31 thousand taxpayers “disappeared”. Milan remains the wealthiest city but the band below 30 thousand euros has reduced earnings. Those over 60 thousand have grown. In the province: Basiglio at the top

The first data that emerges, somewhat brutal, is the number of “missing persons ”for the tax office, namely the taxpayers who were there in 2019 and of which there is no trace in 2020: they are 31,450 (compared to a total that, the year before the pandemic, was over one million). It means deceased persons, maybe precisely because of Covid-19, or (according to analysts) it could be small or very small entrepreneurs who, due to the costs that are no longer manageable in the face of lockdowns and red zones, have preferred or have been forced to close.

Milan remains the richest capital of Italy in 2020 (average per capita income of € 31,778), followed by Monza (28,265 euros) and Bergamo (27,243 euros). But precisely among the big cities, in the comparison between the wealth of 2020 and that of 2019, Milan is the one that has lost the most: minus 552 euros on average, again on per capita income (minus 495 Monza and minus 434 Bergamo). This is how heavy the impact of the pandemic has been. With substantial internal differences: because the neighborhoods with the highest average incomes, from 30,000 euros upwards, have lost very little incomethey remained in a situation of substantial stability, and in some cases they “gained”; those who already had an income above 60 thousand euros had instead an increase in wealth, even of a thousand euros; whereas the mass of incomes below 30 thousand euros has almost all been reduced.

«Milan was already one of the cities with income differences more marked between the center and the periphery “, reflects Aldo Cristadoro, CEO of Intwig, the company that developed the report on income differences in the years of the pandemic, working on the data released by the Ministry of Economy. The photography of Milan tells that the already high wealth is growing more incisively between Brera, Castello, Sant’Ambrogio, San Vittore, Citylife, Pagano, but also in less central areas such as Dateo, Buenos Aires and Lambrate.

The suburbs, on the other hand, in 2020 suffered a generalized decline in income, even if the area in which it fell the most is the super central one (Duomo-Crocetta). «We see quite generalized trends at national level – continues Cristadoro – i retirees they have grown a little, albeit in low proportions; self-employed workers had a copious loss of income, around 8 per cent; employees have undergone a contraction, but contained. As is obvious, the pandemic has hit the least guaranteedregardless of the income bracket: and therefore with different proportions the impact was strong both on professionals in the center of Milan and on perhaps precarious workers and employed in the service sectors, from cleaning, to the organization of major events, to the catering industry. Milan stopped for a long time in 2020 and in many areas, government support or layoffs covered only part of the drop in income “.

Also Lombardy, like Milan, remains the richest region in Italy, but also the one that has lost the most (on average, minus 477 euros per taxpayer). Some surprises emerge from the municipalities in the province of Milan, for how they rank among the richest in Italy: first returns Basiglio (44,684 euros of per capita income), second Cusagofifth Aresesixth Segratein seventh place (it was in 12th in 2019) enters San DonatoAnd Milan rises from eleventh to ninth position.

