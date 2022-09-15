The Garden Studio, the massage center inspired by traditional oriental medicine

Massages and wellness are in trend, so more and more people can access physical and mental benefits in a session that takes place in a space that is not a spa or luxury hotel.

Thus, each type of massage is designed to work on physical and energetic imbalances in different areas of the body and, for this reason, it is important that at least one session be scheduled to help rebalance the body.

This is why The Garden has installed a complete massage center at its headquarters in Madrid, in the Salamanca district, where it is possible to enjoy a session with the best professionals.

Massages inspired by oriental wisdom

In this health and wellness studio it is possible to find masseuses specialized in different therapy modalities, many of them widely used in traditional oriental medicine. Such is the case of LOMI LOMI® MASSAGE, whose origin dates back to the ancient healers of the coasts of Hawaii, who developed it motivated to generate relief to the mind and body through the Huna Philosophy. This massage is performed by creating expansive waves on the body, exclusively using the forearms, which helps to increase vitality and relaxation with each touch of the masseur.

Below this line is the THAI MASSAGE®, which seeks a deep stretching of the limbs and is characterized by using gentle pressure on the energy lines of the body. Its objective is to release tension and restore the vital energy of the body. There is a variant of Thai massage, which combines Thai massage techniques with the application of plant essences on the skin, focusing on restoring inner harmony to each person. through a session with soft, enveloping and relaxing touches.

Physical health and massage

The Garden also offers sessions of WOOD THERAPY®whose objective is improve circulatory function and tone muscles. This treatment uses different wooden utensils that serve to generate controlled pressure on some parts of the body to stimulate cell movement. Wood therapy is a massage that provides health and aesthetic benefits, since it also improves the appearance of the skin in a completely natural way thanks to the beneficial properties of wood.

In its massage center, The Garden also has personnel specialized in BIODYNAMIC CRANIOSACRAL THERAPY® and JAPANESE FACIAL MASSAGE®, so that, in this way, their clients can access a wide variety of techniques and methods. Those interested should only access the center’s website, choose the massage that best suits their expectations and enjoy several relaxation sessions, accompanied by expert professionals.



