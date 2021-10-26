A lot of gardens have existed in Milan and Italy for about twenty years details which, in addition to reinvigorating pre-existing green areas and spaces, have a very specific goal and not everyone knows: honor and remember people who have fought, often alone against everyone, against the indifference or (worse) the discrimination suffered in totalitarian contexts by corrupt governments, dictators, mafias or ultra-nationalist movements, preserving human values ​​and ideals of justice and equality in the face of obvious and often unstoppable injustices.

They are called Gardens of the Righteous, and in Milan have existed since 2003, the year in which the first of a long series of Giardini was installed. The idea was born from an initiative led by one Milanese non-profit. But who are the Righteous? And how did this noble enterprise materialize?

Let’s find out together, starting with the first and most important garden in Milan: the Garden of the Righteous of Monte Stella.

The Gardens of the Righteous in Milan and Italy: to celebrate those who defended discriminated people

# Milan, the San Siro mound

The term Righteous was first applied in Israel with reference to not Jews who saved the Jews during the Nazi persecution in Europe, while later the concept of Righteous was revived to remember the attempts to stop the extermination of the Armenian people in Turkey in 1915 and, by extension, assigned to all those in the world who have sought, or are still seeking,prevent the crime of genocide and to defend i human rights, first of all human dignity, while striving to safeguard the truth and the memory against the recurrent attempts to deny the reality of the persecutions.

In January 2003, the Ga.ri.wo. (Garden of the Righteous Worldwide) proposed, on the initiative of President Gabriele Nissim, to inaugurate on the example of the Yad Vashem of Jerusalem the “Garden of the Righteous of the World”At Monte Stella, better known by the Milanese as the mound of San Siro, or the “Muntagna de San Sir” in Lumbard dialect.

The first trees were dedicated to Pietro Kuciukian for the Righteous in defense of the Armenians, Svetlana Broz for the Righteous against ethnic cleansing in the Balkan conflict and to the Righteous in memory of the Shoah such as Moshe Bejiski, the Israeli magistrate saved (like about twelve hundred Jews) by Oskar Schindler, whose story was made famous by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 feature film-masterpiece.

In addition to Monte Stella in Milan, the “Park in memory of the Italian Victims in the Gulag“. It is located in the Valsesia district, south-east of Baggio and a stone’s throw from the Cavour Village and the Olmi District, a well-kept and very green central-western suburb of the Lombard capital.

# In the Garden of the Righteous of Padua there is also the cyclist Gino Bartali

The “Garden of the Righteous of the World” is one green urban space located in the Terranegra area (Padua), which follows the same pattern as the Milanese older brother. It was inaugurated in 2008 as part of the Padua project Home or Righteous, conceived in 1999 by the Veronese art historian and philologist Giuliano Pisani. The artistic project was entrusted to the local sculptor Elio Armano and the site was chosen in the vicinity of the National Temple of the Unknown Internship (and the adjacent museum).

There church it was built by the parish priest Monsignor Giovanni Fortin in the 1950s after his deportation to Dachau, always in honor of the inmates and the victims of the concentration camps. Just over 10 years ago, on 2 October 2011, the famous cycling champion Gino Bartali was also included among the Righteous of the Paduan garden for his commitment to the Jews during the Second World War.

# Agrigento in the Valley of the Temples

Going down to Sicily and along the Via Sacra, archaeological itinerary between the Tempo della Concordia and the Temple of Juno, we come across another Garden of the Righteous inaugurated in December 2015: the “Garden of the Righteous of the Valley of the Temples“. The installation was also born in collaboration with Gariwo in concert with the Academy of Mediterranean Studies and in collaboration with the leaders of the Regional Archaeological Park of ancient Akragàs.

A olive Tree in honor of Don Pino Puglisi, priest of Brancaccio killed by the mafia in 1993, and among the figures honored in this garden are the archaeologist Khaled al-Asaad (the guardian of Palmira killed by Isis), Giovanni Falcone, Francesca Morvillo, Paolo Borsellino and all the men in the escort, imperishable local symbols of the fight against the mafia and Alghanesh Fessaha, the woman who rescues migrants in Africa and Lampedusa. And then again, the Tuscan carabiniere Giuliano Guazzelli and Sicilian heroes such as Piersanti Mattarella and judge Rosario Livatino, as well as Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa, the Rwanda genocide and the Coast Guard responsible for many rescues at sea.

# The Gardens of Perugia, Assisi and Trevi

In “Garden of the Righteous of San Matteo degli Armeni“Were planted in 2016 of columnar cypresses dedicated, with related stones, to Armin Theophil Wegner, German soldier and writer, to Alex Langer, politician, writer, leader of the environmentalist and pacifist movement committed to the defense of human rights and to journalists Anna Politkovskaja, engaged in denouncing the violations of human rights in Chechnya killed in Moscow in 2006 and Marisol Macias Castaneda, Mexican reporter murdered for her complaints against drug traffickers in 2011.

Other trees were then planted in 2017 and were dedicated to Danilo Dolci, sociologist, poet, educator, persuaded witness of nonviolence and legality and Irena Sendler, Polish nurse and social worker who saved about 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.

Also in Umbria there are others two gardens: Assisi (born before Perugia, in 2015) and Trevi (2017).

# The Garden of the Righteous in Rome, symbolic and naturalist

All the gardens lead to Rome, one might say at the end. In the capital the “Garden of the Righteous of Humanity in Rome”Was born in March 2016 thanks to the collaboration between Gariwo, the Adei-Wizo association and the Municipality of Rome. Here, apart from the symbolic and homage meaning that the Garden itself brings with it as a dowry, an even more naturalistic choice was opted for than elsewhere.

In a flat part of Villa Doria Pamphili visitors will find a wheat field that mixes with two rows of olive trees, biblical symbol of light already mentioned in the story of Noah’s ark when the dove returned to the ark with an olive branch in its beak. In addition to the olive trees there are cypresses And pomegranates, symbols according to the Christian conception of immortality and productivity respectively.

In 2018 the Garden of the Righteous in Rome did enriches and welcomes five new young olive trees named after the pacifist and environmentalist from Alto Adige Alexander Langer, the German anti-fascist Ursula Hirschmann, the manager of Solidarnosc Bronislaw Geremek, the young Italian journalist Antonio Megalizzi, victim of the attack in Strasbourg in December 2018 and Karen Jeppe, a Danish missionary in the front row for aid to the victims of the Armenian genocide.

# Not only in Italy

These are just some of the most important Gardens of the Righteous in Italy, but Gariwo’s work allows us to proudly boast the creation of gardens even in other important countries such as Tunisia, Poland and Jordan. Returning to Milan, thanks to the support of the institutions, the Day of the Righteous of March 6, became a civil solemnity in Italy, while in 2019 the Garden of Monte Stella was renovated with a project by architects Stefano Valabrega and Giacomo Crepax, who unsheathed a new space designed to be a lively place of education, memory and dialogue not only on the occasion of official ceremonies, but throughout the year.

