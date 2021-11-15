The Garibaldi opens the season of redemption with “Daughters of EVA”

SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE (Antonio Tagliacozzi). Mariagrazia Cucinotta, Vittoria Belvedere and Michela Andreozzi will open the 2021-2022 theater season on Wednesday 17 November at the Garibaldi theater which will end on 22 April next year.

The three actresses will perform in the comedy in two acts by Michela Andreozzi and Vincenzo Alfieri directed by Massimiliano Vado entitled “Daughters of EVA”. Before the start of the show, the protagonists will meet at the Salone degli Specchi of the theater, the spectators with whom they will discuss and express concepts and opinions related to the plot of the comedy. On stage is the life of three women on the verge of a nervous breakdown all three linked to the same man who, then, will destroy by hiring a young man who will transform into his bitter political opponent who will defeat him in his ambitions.

The show can be accessed in compliance with all anti Covid regulations and provided with the green pass. The second show on the bill will take place on December 7th, with a repeat on the 8th of the same month with Vincenzo Salemme who will perform in the comedy “Napoletano? Famme na pizza ”written and directed by Salemme himself. For tickets and information, you can contact the theater box office. The start of the weekday shows is set at 21.00 while for the holidays at 18.00.