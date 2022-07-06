The garment that all the guests take to Paris and that costs less than 10 euros

The White T-shirt basic is the star garment this summer. Whatever you wear, it always looks good. You can wear it with jeans, skirts, shorts or dress pants. A very garment versatile with which you will not go unnoticed. The white t-shirt has become the definitive style trick and we have seen it at Paris Fashion Week.

We have been able to see many familiar faces wearing it and we love the touch it gives to the looks.. The good thing about this shirt is that you can find it everywhere and for less than 10 euros. If you don’t already have one, we advise you to buy one (or several) to include in your outfits Of summer. You can also put it on autumn with a blazer.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week in a white t-shirtimaxtree

a casual look

Kate Middleton is a style reference and all her outfits we love them. She always exudes elegance wherever she steps. She has a very careful image and has a silhouette that everything looks good on her. With some cargo pants with pockets military green, our dear royal defends this basic like nobody else.

Kate Middleton in a basic white t-shirtgtres

a daily look

Ana de Armas also knows how to carry the White T-shirt in a very special way. With some black dress pants and flat sandals of the same tone. With a red bag that breaks a little with the black and white and that undoubtedly gives it a much more sophisticated air. The actress adds sunglasses that give prominence to the look.

Ana de Armas wearing a white t-shirtgtres

a lifesaver look

Sienna Miller has been seen with some jeans ripped jeans and flat sandals. A look very basic, but that we would all wear. If you have those days when you don’t know what to wear, we suggest this basic that never goes out of style. The actress has an indisputable style and she always hits the mark with everything she wears. A benchmark of style for all of us.

Sienna Miller in her basic garmentgtres

a royal look

Queen Letizia is style personified. She is always impeccable, with an enviable figure and with clothes that make us love them all. With some high rise trousers beige and a thin belt with which she stylizes her figure. A white cotton t-shirt is a staple in her wardrobe and we always see her in it on occasion every summer.

Letizia Ortiz in a white t-shirtgtres

It may interest you