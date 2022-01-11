The gas crisis in Europe is enriching US exporters

The energy crisis that the European Union is going through, which has caused prices to skyrocket to record levels, has certainly done so pleased US exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Last December the exports to Europe reached an unprecedented level. A fleet of ships shuttles across the Atlantic to ensure Europe is supplied with energy.

Asia is generally the main destination for US LNG cargoes but this winter the significant European demand for energy has led to focus on the “Old Continent” market and the US liquefied natural gas export terminals are operating at capacity superior to be able to satisfy all the demand. Half of the entire US LNG export in the past month went to Europe, marking a 37% increase compared to January 2021: approximately 7.15 million tons of LNG were shipped aboard last month 106 tankers.

Out of 76 US LNG cargoes in transit, 10 tankers carrying 1.6 million cubic meters of combined power plant and heating fuel have declared Europe as their destination since the beginning of the year. . In addition, 20 tankers carrying approximately 3.3 million cubic meters of shale oil are crossing the Atlantic to dock in European ports.

In addition to the serious difficulties suffered by the global supply chain triggered by the pandemic, the European energy crisis undoubtedly has in its reasons the political-economic tensions that persist towards Russia and the continuous US pressure. The question in Ukraine and Nord Stream 2 they are the central bone of contention in the geostrategic dispute between the two superpowers, for which Europe does not know how to take a firm position with respect to its own interests. The doubling of the northern passage of Russian gas would allow it to reach Europe 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 was completed last September, but a German judge subsequently blocked its commissioning. The German regulator has in fact suspended the approval process useful for the start of the gas pipeline, deeming it necessary that Nord Stream 2 AG create a company with its registered office in Germany and submit a new certification application, in accordance with European law. Only after this procedure will the bureaucratic process resume, the outcome of which the European Commission will have to express. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged US politicians to pass a bill committing the White House to impose sanctions on the Russian-European project in which, besides Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall participate. .

While the power games are being played out, families and businesses are being hit hard by the dizzying increase in energy. The only ones who are benefiting economically from the situation are therefore the United States, or those who are also ordering European countries to act against their own interests, postponing the activation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and continuing with the sanctions policy in Moscow. Follow the money for understanding the truth (Follow the money to understand the truth), an old adage that seems to be expendable even in the hottest cases of contemporary geopolitics.

[di Michele Manfrin]