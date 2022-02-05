The gasoline alarm goes off: how much it costs us now

The cost of fuels, with petrol by now at 1.80 euros per liter and diesel fuel towards the threshold of 1.70 euros. A constant growth that in just 20 years has led to practically double the price of diesel at the pump (+ 99.4%), and to make petrol jump up by 81.1%: what for motorists in concrete terms, this means an outlay of approximately € 45.5 billion.

These are the data of a study conducted by the Consumerismo No Profit consumer association and by the Research and Study Center of “Alma Laboris Business School”, which compared, in fact, the data relating to the current cost of fuels and those recorded. in 2002. With an analysis carried out in detail, it was possible to reconstruct the heavy ones in detail impact economic that these increases have had on the population. Even with a minimal decrease in the tax burden, among other things, the State managed to benefit from these increases, putting in cash an additional 20 billion euros.

The alarm