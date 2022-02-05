The gasoline alarm goes off: how much it costs us now

The cost of fuels, with petrol by now at 1.80 euros per liter and diesel fuel towards the threshold of 1.70 euros. A constant growth that in just 20 years has led to practically double the price of diesel at the pump (+ 99.4%), and to make petrol jump up by 81.1%: what for motorists in concrete terms, this means an outlay of approximately € 45.5 billion.
These are the data of a study conducted by the Consumerismo No Profit consumer association and by the Research and Study Center of “Alma Laboris Business School”, which compared, in fact, the data relating to the current cost of fuels and those recorded. in 2002. With an analysis carried out in detail, it was possible to reconstruct the heavy ones in detail impact economic that these increases have had on the population. Even with a minimal decrease in the tax burden, among other things, the State managed to benefit from these increases, putting in cash an additional 20 billion euros.
The alarm
These constant increases risk bringing Italians to their knees, if we add to this the effects of expensive bills, which can also make the cost of numerous consumer goods heavier. “We are in the presence of a real emergency, because the increases in fuel prices have negative effects on the entire economic system”, complaint Furio Truzzi.“In addition to aggravating Italians’ spending on supplies, the high price of gasoline determines higher costs for industries and businesses, causes increases in retail prices and has repercussions on inflation”, continues the president of Assoutenti. After the disappointing and not very incisive intervention to limit the damage to the expensive bills, the Draghi government should do everything to at least put a stop to the surge in the cost of fuels, specifies Truzzi, who points the finger at VAT and excise duties. “It is necessary to introduce tools capable of sterilizing VAT and reducing excise duties, items which, added together, account for almost 60% of every liter of gasoline sold in Italy, 55.1% of diesel, when prices at the pump rise above a certain threshold “explains the president of Assoutenti. “Only in this way will it be possible to contain the growth in price lists and limit the indirect effects of expensive gasoline on the prices of the products transported and on the costs for industry and businesses”concludes Truzzi.