The Gathering are amazing, and they are not the first (nor the last) based on video games

This is an initiative in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast.

There are already a couple of friends and colleagues who let me know that they have fallen into street fighter cards despite not being players of Magic: The Gathering . At first I couldn’t help but blurt out a “where are you going, flipao’“But jobar, it’s that they look so good.

Born from that well of things that generate a need that you did not have called Secret Lair, the new Street Fighter Magic card set is neither the first nor will it be the last that is based on video games that we will take a look at in our Magic Chronicles .

The idea of Secret Lair is that only the cards that are in reserve are created during the time marked by each new limited collection, in this case until March, 19and are sent afterwards with a special box.

Available designed for collecting but allowed in formats such as Legacy, Vintage and Commander -in fact they are specially designed for the latter-, the most attractive thing about the cards is not that the vast majority of them are beautiful to rage, but how they have turned the character’s abilities around to turn them into mechanics.

We are going to review everything that they can contribute at a playable level while we delight in the drawings -Blanka’s in foil is to put a floor on the beach-, and after that we will remember the work that they also stuck with Arcane’s , the League of Legends animated series.

Street Fighter Magic Cards

Below you have everything that the collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and capcom has ended up delivering a collection with the eight main fighters of Street Fighter 2 with which we are going to be able to get the most out of each one of them with new skills designed in their mythical special attacks.





the of Sling I have placed her first because, in addition to being one of my favorite characters in the game, I think she is one of the most fun to play. A 0/7 that on your turn converts all lives into strength, both from your cards and those of the opponent -this would become a 7/7- and that can buff the life of all your creatures depending on the cards you have in hand each time you attack, thus also taking advantage of the previous mechanic. A crazy card to play in Commander.

Ryu It is probably one of the ones that appeals to me the least, although I must admit that the touch of modifying the symbol of turning the card to adapt to the Hadoken has its roll. A trained 2/4 that can deal direct damage to any target based on its strength.

In contrast to the Japanese fighter is Ken, a 4/2 that can gain first strike and cast a mana spell equal to or less than the combat damage dealt without paying. Come on, he will clean the table in a sigh as long as you are well charged with sparks.





eye to Blanka who is also not one-armed and can be a good addition to that red deck. He comes in with lane rush, can gain trample and you can punch or snort him with spells to gain one +2/+2 after another while dealing two damage to each opponent. Very fine.

I expected more tollinas and less fantasies with the kick of Chun Li, but the idea of ​​the letter goes in another direction. The idea is that for each kick you add you can recover an exiled card from the graveyard to be able to summon a copy.

Dalsim It doesn’t disappoint either and, in addition to having range -obviously- and being able to teleport to add hexproof, it buffs all the creatures you have with range and also makes you draw every time a creature damages the opponent.





Telita also with guile. When it comes into play or attacks you put a counter on it, and each time you remove a counter it gains either deal four damage to any target or gain indestructible lifelink until end of turn.

We close with the good Zangief, which should be blocked whenever possible and has indestructible during your turn. As a gift, it forces the owner of a creature that has taken more damage than he can take to remove nonland or creature permanents.

Too bad that, unlike the set you will find below, in the case of street-fighter They haven’t been animated with some custom lands as well. Honda’s bathtub as Island or Blanka’s Amazon beach/river/mud as Pantano would have been the finishing touch.

Arcane’s Secret Lair

As we recalled a few lines above, the letters from street-fighter They are not the first focused on video games that have reached Secret Lairand they will not be the last ones we will see in the short term.

For this year the landing of a set of fortnite cards which, unlike the ones seen above, will be based solely on revamped classic cards with yet-to-be-revealed Fortnite art.





You are eager to see what is going on there, which can lead to very crazy mixes, but for now we are going to take a look at what they did recently with Arcanethe series of LOL for Netflix following that same formula.

How can you check they are existing cards to which the art, the setting phrase, the text has been partially modified to make them more understandable or, in specific cases, the name has been changed -maintaining the previous one so as not to confuse the staff too much-.





A gift for the fans in which the Vi cards and the lands are without a doubt the best asset in the collection. Unfortunately we can no longer get close to these because the collection is now closed, but it is always a joy to stop and admire their art for a bit. Here you have the rest.









