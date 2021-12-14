the GdF also monitors Napoli

A new investigation shakes Italian football. As thePrisma operation, with the Juventus and other companies in the sights of the investigations, in these hours the investigation into alleged tax irregularities of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is advancing.

According to the latter, there are two suspects at the moment: the powerful prosecutor Fali Ramadani and his colleague Pietro Chiodi. According to the investigative hypotheses – we read on Tuttosport -, it would even be between 60 and 70 million euros the amount of the alleged evasion. This is a hypothetical calculation deriving from the commissions for the transfer of players and the contractual renewals of the same. Particular attention is paid to Ramadani, which boasts an international level of players (for a total value of approximately 770 million euros).

Just yesterday, searches were carried out against eleven companies: Juventus, Turin, Milan, Inter, Verona, Spal, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Naples and Frosinone. At the moment, the companies just mentioned are do not investigate.

The focus of the investigations is on the main negotiations (including renewals, disposals and purchases) carried out by Ramadani: among them, the agreement for the renewal between Napoli and Kalidou Koulibaly, assisted precisely by the Macedonian. In addition to the various dossiers relating to Federico Chiesa, Miralem Pjanic, Samir Handanovic, Ante Rebic, Nikola Kalinic, Karlo Butic and the former blue coach Maurizio Sarri.

