The GeForce GT 1010 is incredibly slow, according to the first benchmark

As shared by the known @BenchLeaks on Twitter, the first third-party benchmark of the GeForce GT 1010 from NVIDIA, which shows how the GPU performs with the test CUDA from Geekbench. The card launched with no particular announcement nearly a year ago, but strangely enough, it took months for anyone to get their hands on this entry-level product.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPU

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K (16C 24T)

Min / Max / Avg: 4848/5089/4976 MHz

CPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)

GPU: GeForce GT 1010

API: CUDA

Score: 7730, -95.0% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 1.95 GB https://t.co/PfLtTJ3Iqe – Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) January 18, 2022

We don’t know what led NVIDIA to take so long to produce the GT 1010, but we can safely speculate that the silicon deficiency may be one of the causes. The new GPU is one of the latest cards to be built on the now ancient, but very successful, Pascal architecture and is the least powerful model in the company’s GT line. The GT 1010 specifications include a scaled-down version of the die GP108, with a total of suns 256 shader cores And 2GB of GDDR5 memory. Fortunately, the GT 1010 will only be available in the GDDR5 variant and will not include a slower DDR4 model (as previously happened with the GT 1030). However, its biggest advantage is the Incredibly low TDP of 30W, making it a good option for small PCs with power supplies below 200W.

Photo Credit: NVIDIA

However, the GeForce GT 1010 is certainly not very suitable for gaming, as evidenced by this benchmark from Geekbench. The system that fitted the GT 1010 in the benchmark was equipped with a Core i9-12900K, ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming Wifi And 64GB of memory, while the operating system used was Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS. This configuration allowed the GT 1010 to achieve 7,730 points in Geekbench’s CUDA test, which equates to just 5% of that recorded by a GeForce RTX 3070. Recall that the GT 1010 was not designed for gaming, but the GT range has always been focused on hardware acceleration for basic tasks on low-end machines, as well as providing more video outputs for multi-monitor setups.